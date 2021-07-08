2021 JOHN DEERE CLASSIC UPDATE: Reavie, Villegas tied for the lead

3:15 p.m. — Chez Reavie and Camilo Villegas are tied for the lead and a familiar face is creeping up the leaderboard as the first round of the 50th John Deere Classic continues.

Reavie and Villegas both fired opening rounds of 64 to sit at 7-under, one stroke ahead of 2016 JDC champion Ryan Moore. Luke List, Kevin Tway, Cameron Champ and Michael Gellerman were tied for fourth at 5-under.

Zach Johnson, the 2012 JDC champion, birdied four of the first five holes before bogeying No. 7 to make the turn at 3-under/

12:15 p.m. — Luke List is your clubhouse leader of the 50th John Deere Classic PGA Tour event.

The 36-year-old carded seven birdies to offset two bogeys (3 and 18) to post an opening-round 66 at TPC Deere Run.

At the time, he was one stroke behind 2016 JDC champ Ryan Moore and Chez Reavie.

One of the morning marquee groups finished and the results were mixed for three former JDC champs – Dylan Frittelli, Brian Harman and Steve Stricker. Defending champ Frittelli carded a 3-under 68 to begin his title defense. Harman, the 2014 winner at Deere Run and three-time champ Stricker both opened with 1-under 70s.