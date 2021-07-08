A PhD, a woman named Twyla and a pork chop chef all sighted at opening round of John Deere Classic

"We put out the tee markers for the PGA officials and they set the markers before the start of play," Smith said. "I'm responsible for holes one through nine this morning."

Along the route, Smith said he is the chairman of the grounds committee. Then he offered up the biographical note that he worked for John Deere for 32 years.

"I've been part of the grunt crew for the last 10 years — and before that I was a member of the scoring committee for, oh, about 15 years," Smith said over the roar of the four-wheeler.

The cart path Smith followed rose and fell. He took to the terrain like a person who was used to driving the course. At every tee box he revealed a little more of his life.

"Most of my time with Deere I worked at the technical center, where I was a development engineer.," Smith said after dropping the tees markers off at No. 5. "The last 10 or 12 years I was part of a new group they called Precision Farming which was responsible for developing the GPS applications for John Deere equipment."

At No. 7, Smith finally admitted to being a worthy character in the science fiction film that unfolded during Deere Run's pre-dawn darkness.