Berger, Snedeker in for next week's JDC

The four-time Tour winner has six Top 10 and 11 Top 25 finishes this season in 17 starts.

Snedeker, the 2012 FedEx Cup champion, has nine PGA Tour victories, the most recent at the 2018 Wyndham Championship. He made the cut at this week’s Rocket Mortgage Championship as he looks to improve upon his No. 105 FedEx Cup ranking.

Byrd is among nine former champions expected to play, including defending champ Dylan Frittelli. Others are Michael Kim (2018), Ryan Moore (2016), Brian Harman (2014), Johnson, Steve Stricker (2009-10-11), John Senden (2006), Sean O’Hair (2005).

Berger is among eight players ranked in the Top 50 in the FedEx Cup chase coming into the JDC. Others are Sungjae Im (30), Si Woo Kim (33), Harman (34), Kavin Na (39), Russell Henley (42), Hudson Swafford (43) and Aaron Wise (50).

News this week of a final spot in the Open Championship field going to the highest JDC finisher among the top five not already qualified did not prove to be much of a lure. Neither did word from the R&A regarding a change in housing protocols because of the COVID-19 virus. The latter created a lot of chatter among pros and their teams, causing issues with travel plans.

Peterson also point to the international flavor of this year’s field.