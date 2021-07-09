Bettendorf native Seitz carries bag for former teammate

Seitz and Baker have kept in touch since graduating from ISU.

“We saw a lot of Cyclone fans out there, so that was great,” Seitz said. “He’s got such a talent out here, and he’s going to be out here a long time. So, hopefully if he ever needs me again, I have the opportunity to do it.”

Seitz said it was a dream to be at the JDC — an event he has attended since he was a kid — from the new perspective of caddie.

“It’s a dream to watch these guys and to be that close and interact with them,” Seitz said. “It really was a special week for me.

“It’s always been a dream of mine to compete out here, never thought it would be out here competing as a caddie. It is a team out here with the caddie and the player relationship. I was just happy to do my part for Chris and help him out where I could.”

Seitz also has a newfound admiration for the work caddies do after experiencing and witnessing it first-hand.