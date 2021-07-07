Can favorites break through for next win?

Henley finished the 2019 tourney with a flourish. His final-round 61 catapulted him up the leaderboard into a solo second-place finish behind defending champ Dylan Frittelli. He can only hope his good play here continues.

“I have great memories for a lot of reasons,” Henley said. “Obviously, finishing second is a tough thing to do on the PGA Tour and that was awesome. It was my lowest round in a PGA Tour event on a Sunday, and to finish that way is awesome. To have a chance to win is cool.”

That finish also secured his Tour card for the 2019-2020 season, which carried over to this season as well because of COVID-19 issues.

“It kept my job. That was the best part,” Henley said. “It was a little bit of a turnaround for me, and I felt like I got a little confidence from that and have been more confident since then.”

Confident youngsters on Tour, though, have made it tough on the veterans to get back into the winner's circle.

Brian Harman, 34, won here in 2014 and added his second crown at the 2017 Wells Fargo Championship. However, he has found himself trying to break through that huge pack of great golfers populating the Tour, finding it a battle to score those elusive wins and Top 10s, of which he has five of the latter in 20 starts this season.