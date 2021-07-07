Charity, volunteers drive every John Deere Classic

A whip worth the sprint

Many people know 'whip' as a slang term for what used to be called a "nice ride" or "tight wheels." But those dropping that slang might not know "whip" dates back to the first Model-Ts and was largely forgotten — until Don Cheadle deliriously spit it in Steven Soderberg's 1998 film "Out of Sight."

Lisa Maller doesn't care what you want to call the 2021 Lexus SUV she drove Wednesday as she ferried journalists from media parking in the lot of the Silvis Jewel-Osco to the JDC.

"Let me tell you how this happened," the smiling Maller said. "They loaded up a busload of volunteers who were chosen as media drivers and they drove us over to Lujack and there was a long line of Lexus SUVs.

"I'll tell you this; Those bus doors opened and people were just sprinting for their favorite. Maybe 40 people, all in a mad dash for one of these SUVs. It was quite a sight. I was lucky to get this."

Maller's whip featured on-screen texting, a computer connected to WiFi, and the option to switch into auto-drive. It gets an average of 14 miles to the gallon and Maller pointed to the window when the sticker price was displayed.