Cole following family bloodlines in golf

SILVIS — Eric Cole took a unique approach in his preparation for Monday's open qualifier for the John Deere Classic PGA Tour event.

Ahead of that final qualifier at Oakwood Country Club, Cole reported that on Sunday all he did was play the first hole and the finishing stretch beginning at No. 13 at the Coal Valley course.

It's hard to argue with the method considering the results. The 33-year-old Floridian carded a 6-under 65 to work his way into the 156-man field for the $6.2 million PGA Tour event that starts Thursday at TPC Deere Run.

“For me, it was just seeing if the ball was going the same distance as what I'm used to in Florida, what kind of bounces the ball is taking on the fairways and greens,” said Cole after making it through the cut-throat four-spotter. “It was as much about that as anything. We can use lasers, so practice rounds aren't quite what they can be sometimes.”

In actuality, though, Cole has been preparing his entire life for professional golf.

And the career path is definitely in his DNA. His parents — Bobby Cole and Laura Baugh — were both touring professionals.