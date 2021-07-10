COVID-19 travel restrictions complicate John Deere Classic chartered flight to Open Championship

"Family members are not considered support staff so a spouse, for example, if they go over have to quarantine for 10 days," Peterson said. "We've got about 45 people right now that are going on the plane. We have't turned anybody away. In year's past, have had as many 80 to 90 seats filled on the plane."

Only one person will be allowed to sit in each two-seat module to allow social distancing.

The biggest wrinkle, however, presented this year in providing the direct flight has been integrating COVID-19 testing requirements to comply with UK travel protocols, Peterson said.

While players will be exempt from normal quarantine requirements for travel to the UK, they will have to provide a valid certificate showing a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of arrival in the UK. Players as well will be required to complete another PCR test upon arrival to Royal St. George's.

"We're doing those PCR tests for the people here Sunday starting at noon so we're well within that 72-hour window," Peterson said.

Testing tents and a trailer with a mobile lab were set up in the parking lot of Deere & Co. world headquarters to facilitate testing.