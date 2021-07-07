Dallaglio's ace makes pro-am memorable

SILVIS — Jason Dallaglio picked a great time to make a hole-in-one.
Playing in the John Deere Classic Wednesday Pro-Am, the Wheaton, Ill., resident ran his 8-iron shot from 170 yards into the cup on the par-3 7th hole at TPC Deere Run.
“I couldn't have picked a better day, moment,” said the 43-year-old Dallaglio of his second career ace that came playing with pro Harry Higgs. “It's still hard to believe.”
The stars definitely aligned for this one. He said that a friend of his, Luke Kud, had connections that got the two into the pro-am rather late in the sign-up process through a friend.
While this is the first time he has played in the JDC Pro-Am, he and Kud have annually made the trek from the suburbs to play Deere Run after the tournament, according to Dallaglio. He said he has played there four or five times
That the ace, which he called unbelievable, came on No. 7 shocked the 43-year-old.
“Every time I've played that hole I've played it terrible,” Dallaglio said. “It doesn't matter what tee box we're playing from. I either pull it way left; I've hit some right; I've lost balls. I've never played that hole good.
“Today, lightning struck.”
Two delays: There were two weather delays during the JDC Pro-am on Wednesday. Neither was very lengthy although it did prompt a few groups to depart the course without completing their rounds.
Play was halted for 45 minutes at 1:15 p.m. when lightning was spotted in the area. It never rained during that break.
However, the rain came down fairly heavily later in the afternoon, causing another brief stoppage of play.
Ex-Bears great plays: The Wednesday event at Deere Run is no longer a celebrity pro-am, but there were a few noteworthy people playing in the final two morning groups.
Former Chicago Bears offensive tackle Jimbo Covert, a 2020 inductee into the Pro Football Hall of Fame, played in a foursome accompanied by professionals Sebastian Munoz and Keith Mitchell. He was the guest of Quad-Cities businessman Gregg Ontiveros, who is an old friend and frequent golf partner.
Playing in the group ahead of Covert and Ontiveros was actor Joel Murray, brother of famed comedian Bill Murray, who once played in the pro-am.
Neither of those two groups finished their rounds following the first weather delay. Ontiveros said Covert had to catch a flight to Pittsburgh for a business meeting.
'Lucky’ shot recalled: JDC stalwart Zach Johnson was asked some of his most vivid memories from the tournament and among other things, he recalled "how lucky Jordan Spieth got on 18 with his sand shot that was going in the water."
That was in the 2013 JDC when Spieth put the ball in the hole on one bounce to force a playoff with Johnson and David Hearn. Spieth, then 19, eventually prevailed, becoming the youngest winner in the history of the tournament.
Informed that Spieth has claimed the shot would not have gone in the water, Johnson smiled and shook his head.
"He can say whatever he wants," said Johnson, who won the JDC the previous year. "The way I see it, that was his first win, and I feel like I'm kind of the wind behind his sail. No, I'm just kidding. It was inevitable. It was going to happen."
Withdrawal: Tour veteran Charlie Beljan pulled out of the tournament Wednesday. He was replaced in the field by Arjun Atwal.
Long List, long day: With pro-am groups being paired Wednesday with two professionals — one for each nine holes — there were two names on each standard.
The amateurs playing in an 8:35 a.m. group (including Joel Murray) were matched with Adam Long and Luke List so the standard read "Long List." It was one of the best pairings since the year Brian Gay played with Dicky Pride.
