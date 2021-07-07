Dallaglio's ace makes pro-am memorable

SILVIS — Jason Dallaglio picked a great time to make a hole-in-one.

Playing in the John Deere Classic Wednesday Pro-Am, the Wheaton, Ill., resident ran his 8-iron shot from 170 yards into the cup on the par-3 7th hole at TPC Deere Run.

“I couldn't have picked a better day, moment,” said the 43-year-old Dallaglio of his second career ace that came playing with pro Harry Higgs. “It's still hard to believe.”

The stars definitely aligned for this one. He said that a friend of his, Luke Kud, had connections that got the two into the pro-am rather late in the sign-up process through a friend.

While this is the first time he has played in the JDC Pro-Am, he and Kud have annually made the trek from the suburbs to play Deere Run after the tournament, according to Dallaglio. He said he has played there four or five times

That the ace, which he called unbelievable, came on No. 7 shocked the 43-year-old.

“Every time I've played that hole I've played it terrible,” Dallaglio said. “It doesn't matter what tee box we're playing from. I either pull it way left; I've hit some right; I've lost balls. I've never played that hole good.

“Today, lightning struck.”