Davis relaxed at JDC after first win at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Davis, who teed off at 7:29 Thursday, said he’s nearly caught up on rest. He expects to be fully recharged by the time he tees off today at 12:54.

Still in the wake of taking home $1.35 million for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis said he feels even more relaxed than normal, forgoing an extended session on the driving range. He jumped 47 spots to 34th in the FedExCup standings, the biggest move in the standings.

In his second visit to TPC Deere Run, along with a T53 finish in 2019, Davis said staying in the on the firm fairways, taking advantage of the receptive greens, and avoid the pitfalls of the rough will be vital to continuing to post low scores. He scored 66-70-70-70 in 2019’s JDC.

On his eagle, Davis’s tee shot went 360 yards to the fairway before a 194-yard shot set up his putt just under nine feet, which he sunk.

“Keeping in the short grass is important, but that's the case most weeks that you can definitely get on a good run and make a lot of birdies because there's a lot of short irons, as well, just by hitting the fairway.”

If Davis continues on his current roll, those initial low expectations may quickly change.