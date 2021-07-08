Davis relaxed at JDC after first win at Rocket Mortgage Classic

SILVIS — Following his first career PGA Tour victory via five-hole playoff at the Rocket Mortgage Classic last week in Detroit, Mich., Cam Davis had no expectations heading into Thursday’s opening round of the John Deere Classic.
A laid-back approach from the 26-year-old Australian made for a solid follow-up start to the high point of his professional golf career.
Davis shot a 4-under 67 with four birdies, two bogeys, and an eagle on the par 5 No. 2 to position himself in a 17-way bunch tied at 12th at TPC Deere Run. Teeing off on the back-9, Davis was 6-under through 11 holes before bogeys on Nos. 5 and 9.
Fatigue may have factored into what he described as a “scratchy” performance toward the end of his round.
The fifth-year pro and Sydney native said he celebrated his first pro victory July 4 with late-night burgers and a shake from Five Guys with his caddie before staying up until 2 a.m. watching a replay of his tournament win.
“Monday was a bit of a tough travel day,” he said. “My flight got canceled, so I had to drive over, so that day didn’t exactly go as smoothly as I would have liked. I would have gotten a bit more rest.”
“I just tried to take it really easy, just nine holes Tuesday, nine holes yesterday in the pro-am, just lots of rest.”
Davis, who teed off at 7:29 Thursday, said he’s nearly caught up on rest. He expects to be fully recharged by the time he tees off today at 12:54.
Still in the wake of taking home $1.35 million for winning the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis said he feels even more relaxed than normal, forgoing an extended session on the driving range. He jumped 47 spots to 34th in the FedExCup standings, the biggest move in the standings.
In his second visit to TPC Deere Run, along with a T53 finish in 2019, Davis said staying in the on the firm fairways, taking advantage of the receptive greens, and avoid the pitfalls of the rough will be vital to continuing to post low scores. He scored 66-70-70-70 in 2019’s JDC.
On his eagle, Davis’s tee shot went 360 yards to the fairway before a 194-yard shot set up his putt just under nine feet, which he sunk.
“Keeping in the short grass is important, but that's the case most weeks that you can definitely get on a good run and make a lot of birdies because there's a lot of short irons, as well, just by hitting the fairway.”
If Davis continues on his current roll, those initial low expectations may quickly change.
“I wasn't sure if I was going to keep playing well or if there was going to be a bit of a lull after all that,” he said, “but I'm very happy to keep it going.”
