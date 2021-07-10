Don't call him 'Shank;' pro's wayward shots make for challenging round

SILVIS — Earlier in the week, Adam Schenk joked about his nickname and how that plays on the PGA Tour.

“Yeah, last name, everybody just calls me shank,” said Schenk after Friday's round. “It's actually been a while since I've had any. I don't know if that means I'm due or whatever.”

The golf gods might have heard the 29-year-old searching for his first PGA Tour victory as he hit a couple of, shall we say, wayward shots during Saturday's third round.

Those led to a 1-under 70 at TPC Deere Run as he went backwards on the leaderboard and dropped nine spots and into a tie for 12th heading into Sunday's final round.

Chasing a spot in the Top 125 of the FedExCup chase, Schenk's round included a couple of “squirrelly” shots that left him in places most amateurs on the course wouldn't even attempt to play from.

His drive on the tough 5th hole hooked way left and nearly found its way into the irrigation pond that borders the 4th hole. The long grass on the water's edge at least kept his ball on land.

He pulled a 9-iron tee shot on the short par-3 16th and had to play from a precarious lie on the hillside that leads down to an access road between the hole and the Rock River.