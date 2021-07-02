Eldridge teenager will compete in Monday's John Deere Classic Pro-Am

"He played baseball and flag football and he made the decision to focus solely on golf. But he remains a sports fanatic. He follows the Bears and the Yankees and is just nuts about sports."

Ferris said there are many conversations about losing, working hard, and getting good grades.

"We have plenty of days where Jack leaves a golf course disappointed with himself," Ferris said. "We talk about going back to work. When Jack talks about colleges, we talk to him about grades and the need to study.

"We also talk about life after golf. He could go to college and decide he wants to pursue other goals. I do think golf has shown Jack that if you love something — and want to be good it — you really have to work. That will help him beyond golf."

Gomez's aunt, Amy Allen, introduced her nephew to The First Tee of the Quad-Citites, a youth program based at Red Hawk Golf Course and Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island.

"This was a great place to start and a great place for Jack to grow as a player," Allen said of First Tee. "It's been fun watching Jack grow as a player."

Gomez said no matter what happens Monday he will have fun.