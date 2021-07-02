Eldridge teenager will compete in Monday's John Deere Classic Pro-Am

Jack Gomez is a polite, gregarious, still-lanky 14-year-old kid from Eldridge who shakes hands with confidence and unabashedly admits to being a fan of the Chicago Bears.
He's what the other moms in the neighborhood call "A good kid."
Gomez also is a kid with singular passion for the game of golf. He started swinging the clubs at the age of 3, joined The First Tee of the Quad-Cities at the age of 7, and will play 18 holes in Monday's John Deere Classic Pro-Am at TPC Deere Run.
Gomez said he is "a little bit nervous" as Monday approaches.
"I've played Deere run before and I know the course pretty well, so that helps," Gomez said. "But I'm excited to find out the pro we're playing with, and just the excitement of playing in a big event."
Gomez didn't mince words about golf. He described it as "the only thing" he likes to do and his future plans include working to be the No. 1 varsity player at North Scott High School before moving on to a college with a top-flight golf program.
Traci Ferris, Gomez's mother, said her son's passion does not exclude all other activities.
"I like that Jack is very passionate about golf and very dedicated to golf," she said. "But that doesn't mean Jack isn't a lot like any other 14-year-old facing all of the other challenges any young teenager faces.
"He played baseball and flag football and he made the decision to focus solely on golf. But he remains a sports fanatic. He follows the Bears and the Yankees and is just nuts about sports."
Ferris said there are many conversations about losing, working hard, and getting good grades.
"We have plenty of days where Jack leaves a golf course disappointed with himself," Ferris said. "We talk about going back to work. When Jack talks about colleges, we talk to him about grades and the need to study.
"We also talk about life after golf. He could go to college and decide he wants to pursue other goals. I do think golf has shown Jack that if you love something — and want to be good it — you really have to work. That will help him beyond golf."
Gomez's aunt, Amy Allen, introduced her nephew to The First Tee of the Quad-Citites, a youth program based at Red Hawk Golf Course and Highland Springs Golf Course in Rock Island.
"This was a great place to start and a great place for Jack to grow as a player," Allen said of First Tee. "It's been fun watching Jack grow as a player."
Gomez said no matter what happens Monday he will have fun.
"I'm just going to enjoy it," the still-young golfer said. "I'm going to go out, have fun, and keep playing. No matter what happens Monday, I'm going to be playing gold again Tuesday or Wednesday."