Ever wanted to play alongside a world's top golfer? This Deere & Co. employee gets the chance

The John Deere Classic and TPC Deere Run will forever hold a special place in Allison Farrell's heart.
It's where she developed a love for and learned to play the game from her father, and where a budding romance blossomed.
"This is my favorite spot on the golf course," Farrell, of Geneseo, said of the 4th green overlooking the Rock River.
"You can see the 2nd hole, the Hewitt house (and) you can see trees for miles," she said of the spot where her fiancé proposed. "I think it's just a spectacular view of the golf course."
The pair, who play the course two to three times a week, will be married in September at a spot overlooking the 18th green.
"We played the hole just like normal," Farrell said of the engagement proposal. "(We) got up to the green and we putted in. I thought it was weird he left his golf ball in the whole, and so I went to pick it up and it said 'Will you marry me?' I turned around and he had gotten down on one knee."
Farrell also has worked as a volunteer at the John Deere Classic on the 10th hole since middle school, including serving as a hole marshal.
"I have so many good memories here," she said, including a picture with three-time JDC winner Steve Stricker walking off the 18th green and meeting her then-favorite PGA Tour player, Rickie Fowler.
But, next week, Farrell will get a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, thanks to Deere & Co. Chairman and CEO John May.
Farrell will take May's place, playing in a foursome with Dylan Frittelli, the 2019 John Deere Classic champion, in this year’s Pro-Am event on Wednesday, July 7.
"It's a dream," Farrell said. "I've always dreamt of being on the same course as PGA Tour players. I think it will be an awesome opportunity for young girls to see another female out there playing in the Pro-Am."
May will serve as Farrell's caddie. Two Deere VIP customers and Lee Garlach, John Deere Classic Board Chairman, will round out the foursome.
Usually, the Deere & Company CEO plays in the Pro-Am during the week of the tournament. This year, however, John May offered his spot to a fellow Deere & Co. employee who loves the game.
"I feel more at home on my farm than I do on the golf course," May said in a statement to the Quad-City Times and Dispatch Argus. "I thought this would be a great way to get to know some of our employees while giving them the unique opportunity of taking the tee alongside some of the world’s best golfers."
Farrell, a module leader at John Deere Cylinder Works and an assistant golf coach for Geneseo High School, earned the opportunity when she entered the "Take the Tee for Me Contest' in May for Quad-Cities-based Deere employees.
She was picked out of 27 contestants who submitted a video on what it means to have the John Deere Classic in the Quad-Cities and why they would be an ideal choice to play in the Pro-Am on behalf of the company.
"I was really impressed by the quality of video submissions and the passion these employees have for the John Deere Classic," May said. "Given the response, I wouldn’t be surprised if we do it again next year.”
Farrell, who boasts a handicap "a little under one," has been playing golf since she was seven years old and credits her love of the game to her dad.
"This is where we (she and her father) got our love of the game together," Farrell said. "So it's always been something I've been super passionate about, but being able to show that love I have of the game with him here" means more than words.
Her father, predictably, was ecstatic and immediately took the day off work after being told the news.
"He has never missed a college golf tournament. We traveled across the United States, and he made it to every single one so I knew he would not miss this opportunity," Farrell said. "This is maybe the last time he'll get to watch me play competitively."
May said it was a difficult decision to choose who would replace him on the tee, "but with her experience as a Division I golfer, and her love of the game and the Classic, Allison’s story stood out."
"As her caddie, I just hope I’ll be able to pick the right club and offer sound advice – not that she’ll need any from me," said May, who called Farrell personally to deliver the good news.
"I spend most of my time on the factory floor, but it was one of the rare times I was at my desk," Farrell said. "And I look over at my phone and it says, 'John May calling.' My heart skipped a beat a little bit."
Farrell said she can't tell what makes her more nervous, meeting May or playing alongside one of the world’s top 100 golfers.
"I hope to take a few things from him, whether it's just how he plays or holds himself on the golf course, and really looking forward to the opportunity," Farrell said of Frittelli.
Four John Deere employees — Grace Edwards, Joel Oltman, Joseph Zimmerman and Ryan Tapscott — will play as a foursome in Monday's community-based Pro-Am as runners-up in the “Take the Tee for Me Contest.”
All proceeds from both Pro-Ams go to Birdies for Charity.
“When I first saw the email about John May giving up his spot I thought he was crazy!" Edwards, an assembly manufacturing engineer at John Deere Seeding Group, said. "Then, I realized how admirable it is that he recognizes that employees under him with a love for golf and this event may benefit more from playing in it than him. It adds another level to know that he wants to caddie that individual and support them throughout their round.
"I think it speaks a lot to the way he views employees at all levels, making it possible that someone like me who is an entry-level engineer, could still represent the company at such a large-scale event."
Like Farrell, Edwards said he is "excited and honored to be able to play a game I love and represent a company with such respectable leaders.”