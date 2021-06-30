Ever wanted to play alongside a world's top golfer? This Deere & Co. employee gets the chance

May said it was a difficult decision to choose who would replace him on the tee, "but with her experience as a Division I golfer, and her love of the game and the Classic, Allison’s story stood out."

"As her caddie, I just hope I’ll be able to pick the right club and offer sound advice – not that she’ll need any from me," said May, who called Farrell personally to deliver the good news.

"I spend most of my time on the factory floor, but it was one of the rare times I was at my desk," Farrell said. "And I look over at my phone and it says, 'John May calling.' My heart skipped a beat a little bit."

Farrell said she can't tell what makes her more nervous, meeting May or playing alongside one of the world’s top 100 golfers.

"I hope to take a few things from him, whether it's just how he plays or holds himself on the golf course, and really looking forward to the opportunity," Farrell said of Frittelli.

Four John Deere employees — Grace Edwards, Joel Oltman, Joseph Zimmerman and Ryan Tapscott — will play as a foursome in Monday's community-based Pro-Am as runners-up in the “Take the Tee for Me Contest.”

All proceeds from both Pro-Ams go to Birdies for Charity.