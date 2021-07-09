Friday's John Deere Classic Notebook

“I think that momentum from last week in Detroit with all my family and friends kind of just came over to this week,” he said. “I'm glad I shot a good one today.”

The 32-year-old lived in his car for over a year grinding his way toward a career on Tour. His car caught fire and exploded in 2018, and only his golf clubs were salvaged. In 2019, he was named Player of the Year by the Advocates Pro Golf Association Tour, a nonprofit organization that provides African American and minority golfers opportunities to excel in pro golf and the golf industry.

“It's a tough road out here if you're not on the PGA Tour, and just grinding on the mini-Tours, it can get tough,” he said of overcoming past adversity. “Just hopefully coming out here and showing that I can play, and hopefully I can play well the last two days.”

More withdrawals: Four more players withdrew from the JDC during Friday's round, bringing the total to six WDs.

J.B. Holmes and Danny Lee both pulled out because of back injuries and Kramer Hickok fell victim to a rib injury. Fabian Gomez took a triple bogey on his ninth hole, No. 18, and after adding bogeys at Nos. 2, 5 and 6 to go to 5-over for the day, and left the course.

Si Woo Kim and Grayson Murray pulled out Thursday.