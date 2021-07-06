Frittelli excited to get title defense started

Flipping that switch and finding some good golf here again would be welcome as he has dropped to 90th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 130th on the FedEx Cup list. He's in need of a boost to reach the Top 125 and the playoffs with just a few tournaments left.

“My mindset is just to play well. I haven't really played well or contended all season,” the South African said. “I've got a couple top 10s or whatever I've had, but I really haven't been in contention much.

“I'm just trying to get off to a good start, play well the first nine holes and get in contention, and from there if I obviously feel some juices flowing and I'm three, four, five shots within the lead on Saturday, I think that'll be a good achievement for me.

“I like my chances when I'm in contention. I think if you had to do a statistical analysis whenever I am around the lead, I do perform well and I do have the presence of mind to do well. My major goal is just to be somewhere near that lead on Saturday and try and get in contention because I know once I get there I can zone in and focus and do really well. The thing I've struggled with is just getting there within three, four, five shots of the lead after 36 holes.”

The key to doing that? Like most golfers, it comes down to putting.