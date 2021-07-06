Frittelli excited to get title defense started

SILVIS, Ill. — Dylan Frittelli is happy to be back in the Quad-Cities and finally start defense of his one and only PGA Tour title to date.
He admits that it has been a long time coming, holding the John Deere Classic title for two years since his two-stroke victory over Russell Henley at TPC Deere Run in July 2019.
Cherishing that time as a PGA Tour champion and reaping the benefits of that has been enjoyable. The 31-year-old has even basked in the limelight since returning to the Quad-Cities for the first time in 103 weeks.
“And then the question about the stuff around the interviews and extra things, it's nice and enjoyable,” said Frittelli of handling extra champion responsibilities. “I know most guys probably are like, ugh, got to do this, got to do more media, but it's nice to be reminded that you won a tournament and people care about you and you've got some billboards and you've got your name up in lights. It's not often that it happens in your career, so I'm going to savor that.”
And he'll do his best to work his way back into that situation again.
“I value every week just as much as the next,” he said. “Maybe a major I might skip the week before or plan a schedule around it, but every tournament I'm trying to make as many birdies as I can, go through my schedule as best I can.
“There's no real change in that. I'm a process-oriented guy, so everything has got to be done to the best of my ability, and if I'm not doing that, why am I even coming to play a tournament. So no, same function, same level of intensity. It's all the same effort.”
And being back in his familiar Quad-Cities routine — like driving the same roads and seeing the Solis family where he is staying for the week, and seeing familiar faces — has been enjoyable, he said.
“... That has a lot more, I guess, cognizance in my mind of, 'Oh, yeah, this is the place where I won; this is cool,'" he said.
Another thing he is looking forward to is applying his trade in front of fans.
“... It's all about the fans really and the people out there and the atmosphere, and those are the feelings that sort of stick in my mind,” he said. “It's the adrenaline and ooh, we've got people watching, it's in the moment. Those are the things that stick with me.”
Frittelli is hoping to get his game to the level it needs to be to make a respectable title defense since his results since his 2019 victory have been mixed.
He sandwiched missed cuts around a T5 at the Masters in November 2020. In 16 starts this calendar year, he has made only five cuts. His most recent was a T46 at the U.S. Open. He also placed T9 at the World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play in March.
Flipping that switch and finding some good golf here again would be welcome as he has dropped to 90th in the Official World Golf Ranking and 130th on the FedEx Cup list. He's in need of a boost to reach the Top 125 and the playoffs with just a few tournaments left.
“My mindset is just to play well. I haven't really played well or contended all season,” the South African said. “I've got a couple top 10s or whatever I've had, but I really haven't been in contention much.
“I'm just trying to get off to a good start, play well the first nine holes and get in contention, and from there if I obviously feel some juices flowing and I'm three, four, five shots within the lead on Saturday, I think that'll be a good achievement for me.
“I like my chances when I'm in contention. I think if you had to do a statistical analysis whenever I am around the lead, I do perform well and I do have the presence of mind to do well. My major goal is just to be somewhere near that lead on Saturday and try and get in contention because I know once I get there I can zone in and focus and do really well. The thing I've struggled with is just getting there within three, four, five shots of the lead after 36 holes.”
The key to doing that? Like most golfers, it comes down to putting.
“I've worked with my coach, obviously, intensely to try and figure it out,” he said, pointing to stats that show him losing a half a stroke to the field putting in each round. “We've outlined short irons and putting. Putting is a major one. My putting stats have been terrible this year, to be blunt.
"But I know my technique and everything related to it is pretty sound. It's more so trying to make putts and be more creative and stop trying to be so analytical and worry about that technique. Trying to be more creative, more productive on making putts and doing drills that challenge me to make putts.”
Just like he did here two years ago when he played the final 44 holes bogey-free to hold off Henley and the field.