Garlach has had wild two-year ride as JDC volunteer chair

Actually, his JDC connections helped him through it all, including a co-chair of the medical staff who was one of the first-responders on the scene.

“What was really cool was when word got out about what happened, my phone blew up,” he said. “I can’t tell you how many volunteers from the tournament checked up on me and said, 'We still need you, get out of the hospital.’”

Peterson was among those checking on him.

“Watching him go through that tells you all you need to know about Lee,” Peterson said. “It’s an incredibly serious situation — don’t know if it was life threatening, but certainly threatened his leg and foot — but without diminishing it, he just said ‘We’re going to do the best we can.’ He always joked about it and had a smile on his face.”

Proving what this tournament means to him now, Garlach was at the October announcement of $12.2 million raised through the Birdies For Charity program. He was still recovering from his incident and his leg was still in a cast. He was using what he called a "knee crutch" to get around and looked like a pirate with a peg-leg.

Making his mark