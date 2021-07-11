Glover rides hot putter, experience to JDC victory

SILVIS — When many of the leaders finished their third rounds of the John Deere Classic on Saturday, they were gearing up for what was shaping up to be a Sunday shootout at TPC Deere Run.

There were 28 players 10-under or better with 16-under leading, the target firmly on leader Sebastian Munoz's back.

Whether it was Mother Nature putting the damper on that with constant rain or the pressure of the victory chase, an all-out sprint for the bronze buck trophy never really materialized.

Instead, the battle for the $1.116 million top prize came down to Lucas Glover running away from the field as a demolition derby broke out behind him.

Glover, who started the day four shots back, posted a 7-under 64 and had to wait nearly an hour for the final six groups to finish before he could claim his fourth PGA Tour title — his first in over 10 years.

When asked what was tougher — playing for the title or waiting for it, there was no hesitation.