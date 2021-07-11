Glover rides hot putter, experience to JDC victory

SILVIS — When many of the leaders finished their third rounds of the John Deere Classic on Saturday, they were gearing up for what was shaping up to be a Sunday shootout at TPC Deere Run.
There were 28 players 10-under or better with 16-under leading, the target firmly on leader Sebastian Munoz's back.
Whether it was Mother Nature putting the damper on that with constant rain or the pressure of the victory chase, an all-out sprint for the bronze buck trophy never really materialized.
Instead, the battle for the $1.116 million top prize came down to Lucas Glover running away from the field as a demolition derby broke out behind him.
Glover, who started the day four shots back, posted a 7-under 64 and had to wait nearly an hour for the final six groups to finish before he could claim his fourth PGA Tour title — his first in over 10 years.
When asked what was tougher — playing for the title or waiting for it, there was no hesitation.
“The 30 minutes after, 100%. Not even close,” the 41-year-old Glover said. “We're so reactive out there to what's going on, and you're in as much control as you can be in as a golfer because you're hitting the shots. But when you're sitting there waiting you have zero control. As an athlete, that's the worst feeling.”
It was, though, worth enduring the wait.
And it really didn't create that much anxiety as runners-up Ryan Moore and Kevin Na were basically long shots coming down the stretch in hopes of erasing Glover's two-stroke lead he built with a sizzling finish.
Moore birdied the par-5 17th to pull within two and split the fairway with his drive on 18. His approach to 18 was safely on the right side of the green but never scared the back-left hole for the needed eagle.
“I had a great opportunity on 10, made a birdie on 11, another good opportunity on 13, another good opportunity — I had plenty of opportunities and I was hitting good putts,” said Moore, who made 84.5 feet of putts hitting 12 of 18 greens in regulation. “That's all I can do. That's all I can ask for.”
Na, who bogeyed No. 15 from the right rough, also birdied 17 to get to 17-under but couldn't add to the legacy of Champions Bunker left of the fairway and also parred the final hole.
The other guys who started near the lead found themselves treading water on a wet day.
Munoz could have used some product from his Flex Seal sponsor to keep his title hopes afloat. He had three bogeys on his front nine and four for the round as he shot an even-par 71 and finished in a four-way tie for fourth with Adam Schenk (67), second-round leader Luke List (68) and Scott Brown (69), who couldn't maintain momentum from a Saturday 63.
Hank Lebioda (65), Seamus Power (66) and Brian Stuard (67) all tied for eighth.
In all, 40 players finished double-digits under par on a course that held up tremendously well during a weekend of rain.
Glover played a clean front nine and turned in 3-under 32, hanging around the upper part of the leaderboard.
A “sloppy” bogey on No. 11 after a perfect tee shot didn't derail the round.
“But walking to 12, I knew there were tons of birdie holes coming up and I was still hitting it nice,” Glover said. “Just because I hit one bad one on 11 didn't mean all of a sudden I couldn't hit any more good ones.
“It was kind of a refocus moment and then started hitting good shots again.”
Did he ever. He reeled off four straight birdies on Nos. 12, 13, 14, 15 — the longest birdie putt coming from 29 feet, 2 inches. After a par on 16 when he missed a birdie putt from 14-4, he rebounded with a nice pitch on 17 from 97 yards for a 13-foot birdie putt.
He then capped his run with a solid 6-footer for a sand save on 18.
Riding a hot putter, Glover said that and his experience were key in Sunday's spectacular round.
“I think a lot. I think anytime you've won, anytime you've been there, anytime you have anything to fall back on, it's an advantage,” he said. “There were a lot of guys that had won, a lot of guys that hadn't, like you said.