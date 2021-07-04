Here's what you need to know heading to the JDC

The excitement is building for the milestone John Deere Classic PGA Tour event that is just days away from officially starting on Monday.
Before you head out to the TPC Deere Run facility in Silvis for the action at the 50th anniversary event of pro golf in the Quad-Cities, there are some things you need to know.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the PGA Tour's response, a number of things will be different for the $6.2 million event. The golf, with Dylan Frittelli defending his 2019 title against 155 other golfers beginning on Thursday, will still be fantastic. However, there have been a number of changes in how the tournament will be staged.
Here are nine of those key changes:
1, How you get tickets: All ticket purchases must be done online, in advance, through Ticketmaster. All tickets, which this year are day-specific, will be issued and processed electronically. Unlike year's past, daily tickets will not be valid for admission to Wednesday's pro-am; separate tickets are required for that day. Also, there are no hospitality tickets available this year without any suites or skyboxes.
2, How you get to the course: As usual, the only way to get to the course is via the tournament-run shuttle. However, parking lot locations and shuttle routes have changed. All parking ($15/car) is general admission at the Rock Island County Fairgrounds (Archer Drive and Avenue of the Cities, East Moline) and The Bend XPO (922 – Mississippi Parkway, East Moline). Buses will load and unload at the tournament's Welcome Center. There is no patron parking on Deere Run property.
3, When you can be at the course: While JDC tournament officials have always welcomed fans early in the week and geared Tuesday activities toward youngsters, that will not be the case this year. In fact, the course is closed to patrons both Monday and Tuesday this year. Because of that, the traditional Youth Day activities on Tuesday will not be held, including the Youth Clinic.
4, Concession changes: All concession transactions will have to be done electronically or via credit card. Cash will not be accepted at any concession stands this year.
5, Player interactions limited: In an attempt to limit player exposure, the PGA Tour has instituted a “no autograph” policy this year. It is recommended that players do not take pictures with fans.
6, Limited touchpoints: The PGA Tour has also tried to limit the number of touchpoints on the course in hopes of minimizing potential health issues and streamlining sanitizing procedures each evening. That means there will be no printed Daily Tournament Pairings Guides on property for fans to track groups and players. All of that information will be available online at Qconline.com/exclusive/jdc
7, Fan Zone makeover: In the center of the tournament, an area near the seventh, eighth and ninth holes has always been the Family Zone that featured an air-conditioned pavilion that provided a respite from the summer heat. It also featured interactive games and displays for fans. That has morphed this year into the Fan Zone and will be an open-air tent that provides shade and a concession area without any games or displays.
8, Cooling down: Introduced a few years ago, the cooling benches have been welcome relief on hot tournament days. They will be back this year, so keep an eye out for them. However, another fun feature — the water bottle refill stations — will not be offered this year.
9, To mask, or not to mask: Fully vaccinated individuals are not required to wear face coverings indoors our outside. Per CDC guidelines, unvaccinated individuals should wear a mask indoors at all times and outdoors when they cannot be socially distant or otherwise mandated by state or local law or regulations. Temperature checks will not be required when entering through the Welcome Center.