Here's what you need to know heading to the JDC

The excitement is building for the milestone John Deere Classic PGA Tour event that is just days away from officially starting on Monday.

Before you head out to the TPC Deere Run facility in Silvis for the action at the 50th anniversary event of pro golf in the Quad-Cities, there are some things you need to know.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic and the PGA Tour's response, a number of things will be different for the $6.2 million event. The golf, with Dylan Frittelli defending his 2019 title against 155 other golfers beginning on Thursday, will still be fantastic. However, there have been a number of changes in how the tournament will be staged.

Here are nine of those key changes:

1, How you get tickets: All ticket purchases must be done online, in advance, through Ticketmaster. All tickets, which this year are day-specific, will be issued and processed electronically. Unlike year's past, daily tickets will not be valid for admission to Wednesday's pro-am; separate tickets are required for that day. Also, there are no hospitality tickets available this year without any suites or skyboxes.