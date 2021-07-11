It was a different, but successful, John Deere Classic

“It was impressive and moving seeing how many people came out in weather that was questionable,” Peterson said. “Having them out here was great. They created so much energy.”

The support even drew the attention of champion Lucas Glover, who recalled getting his start here early in his rookie year of 2002.

“I learned then that the people of the Quad-Cities really, really supported their golf tournament,” said Glover in his comments to an appreciative crowd under cover of a hospitality tent near the 18th green at TPC Deere Run.

He gave huge props to the fans of the area after collecting a check for $1,116,000 from Deere chairman and CEO John May and expounded on his affinity for the area later.

“Virtually everywhere else we go there's always something else going on or something else at the same time, whether it be another sport or a concert or something,” he said, also praising Peterson and those at Deere & Co. “But this week in this area, man, this is the Classic. That's what they call it, and you're going. You look at what we had out there today. It was rotten today, and we still had people crawling over this place supporting us, and it was great.”

As he said to the fans during the trophy presentation, “You really knocked it out of the park again.”