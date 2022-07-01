JDC: First-timers finding success at Deere Run

Callum Tarren had never been to TPC Deere Run until this week.

"Even in the practice rounds, I said to my caddie and the guys I was playing with, this place is super fun," Tarren said.

Experience at Deere Run is turning out to be an overrated quality this week at the John Deere Classic.

While veterans such as Zach Johnson, Steve Stricker, Lucas Glover and Ryan Moore have given fans plenty of brilliant moments here, the 51st JDC is shaping up to provide a new lease on life for an up-and-comer.

J.T. Poston, coming off a runner-up finish at the Travelers Championship last week and inside the top 100 of the Official World Golf Rankings, is positioned to capture his second PGA Tour victory.

Despite never finishing inside the top 60 in his previous four appearances here, Poston has a four-shot cushion over Denny McCarthy after rounds of 62 and 65.

Take a peek at those chasing through 36 holes and it features many relative unknowns to casual golf fans in the Q-C.

Matthias Schwab? He was a two-time All-American at Vanderbilt University and his father, Andreas, represented Austria in the bobsleigh at the 1976 Winter Olympics.

Chris Gotterup? He was the 2019-20 Big Ten Conference Player of the Year at Rutgers and then transferred to join the Oklahoma golf program. He won the Nicklaus and Haskins awards as the country's top college golfer this year.

Emiliano Grillo? The Argentinian was part of the 2011 famed golf class that included Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Daniel Berger, Xander Schauffele and Ollie Schniederjans.

Christiaan Bezuidenhout? The South African, who has climbed to 75th in the OWGR, nearly died at age 2 after having mistakenly drank rat poison from a Coca-Cola can resulting in a stammer.

Those four had never stepped foot on property at Deere Run until this week.

Grillo has played in 181 Tour events and had never been here.

"I don't like playing a lot, but tournament director (Clair Peterson) was very persistent of me coming here for the first time," Grillo said. "Obviously, it's been great so far. I like the golf course, so hopefully it won't be my last."

Bezuidenhout said Deere Run reminded him of a shorter version of Muirfield Village Golf Club in Dublin, aka Jack’s Place. Tarren compared it to TPC Potomac in Maryland, which hosted this year's Wells Fargo Championship.

“I actually think it’s not a course that you need to know,” Bezuidenhout said. “It’s pretty straightforward off the tee box. The greens are soft so you can fire at the pins.

“So everything just comes down to short irons and putting. It’s pretty generous off the tee.”

Most of the chatter coming into the week was about the lack of star power in the field — no top 50 players in the world and only nine in the top 100.

Poston and Grillo are the only players in the top six with a Tour win. Grillo hasn't won in more than six years.

So there is a high probability Sunday afternoon will be a life-changer for someone in the field — job security, $1,278,000 payday and a chance to call yourself a Tour winner.

"You have a lot of guys here this week that are trying to play and keep their PGA Tour cards," Tarren said. "It might have something to do with the first-timers playing so well here.

"You don't want to put pressure on yourself, but you also know this is a great opportunity."

There has been Deere Run newbies who have won here in the past — Michael Clark II (2000), David Gossett (2001), J.P. Hayes (2002), Vijay Singh (2003), Sean O'Hair (2005) and Dylan Frittelli (2019).

More often than not, experience pays on a golf course.

It took Stricker five tries at Deere Run to step into the winner's circle. Others waited much longer — 11 attempts for Johnson and a dozen tournaments at Deere Run for Glover.

Poston is on track to do it in his fifth time.

"I'm only halfway through the tournament," he said. "It's easy to get ahead of yourself when you got the lead and start thinking about late on Sunday.