JDC: Flavin rides sponsor exemption to lofty finish

The boyish grin that Patrick Flavin couldn’t contain Sunday afternoon belied the killer game he put on display throughout the day — and week — at TPC Deere Run.

In the 2022 John Deere Classic as a sponsor exemption, Flavin did the tournament proud by shooting a final-round 5-under 66 to finish 14-under.

Finishing in a three-way tie for 10th place — his best tour finish ever — was a major accomplishment for the 26-year-old and was a huge boost for his fledgling pro career that he can take with him moving forward.

“I think just how relaxed and confident I was while I was playing,” said Flavin of his biggest takeaway from the week. “I think I found the right rhythm, the right zone for me to play and stay calm. Obviously, it helps when you're making a lot of putts.

“But yeah, obviously I was a little nervous, but I did a great job staying in each moment and, yeah I'm really proud of that.”

The finish also led to a change in his immediate future. By finishing in the top 10, he qualified for next week's Barbasol Championship in Nicholasville, Ky., instead of having to chase another tour start via the Monday qualifying that he was preparing for.

Having already made five PGA Tour events via the weekly four-spotters, he said right after he finished his round that he would be right back at it on Monday and keep grinding in that regard as long as needed for the rest of the season.

“I got my bags packed for the Monday,” he said. “I'm definitely going to play the rest of the Mondays for sure. Yeah, right now I'm just kind of soaking this all in.”

He was also proud of how he represented as a sponsor exemption — especially on Sunday, playing with Zach Johnson, and logging six birdies and being a bogey on 18 away from a clean round. He didn’t let the enormity of a PGA Tour event get the better of him.

After opening with a 1-under 70, he followed with rounds of 66, 68, 66.

“I think playing the John Deere has been something I've been looking forward to for the last couple months since I got the spot,” Flavin said. “With that comes a lot of anticipation and anxiety and a little bit of stress, you want to do well.

“I was bogey-free on Friday to make the cut, and that gave me so much confidence. Today I kind of did the same thing, played great. So I'm — there is a huge step to making the Tour for sure.”

Johnson, who is also the 2023 Ryder Cup captain, took notice of Flavin during Sunday’s final round.

“The man played really solid,” said Johnson, who struggled to a 3-over 74 on Sunday.

“I kind of felt like I was in the way at times so I just tried to get out of the way,” joked Johnson. “We've all been there. We don't want to get in — whoever has it going you just kind of stick to your business, but make sure you can allow that individual to work in proper spaces.

“So it was very impressive.”

Flavin, to a degree, was also impressed with how he handled himself this week.

“I think I'm doing a way better job not swinging too far with the ups and the downs,” he said. “On top of that, away from the course I'm doing a lot of meditation and just visualization in a positive way.

“It's a long week and you need to kind of stay fresh and relaxed away from the course, otherwise you get a little bit too up and too down on the course.

“In terms of like what I believe I can do, it's a huge step. You always say you can do it, can play well on the PGA Tour, but especially in an event like this where I got a sponsor's invite, I kind of feel like I have something to prove, and then going out and playing great does a lot for my confidence.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.