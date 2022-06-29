JDC: Former NAIA champ enjoying familiarity of Deere Run

Justin Lower is getting ready for his first John Deere Classic start as a professional golfer on Thursday.

But the 33-year-old is no stranger to TPC Deere Run where the $7.1 million event is being contested.

And he hopes that his past experiences at the 7,200-yard PGA Tour-owned facility will carry over and help him this week.

“I’ve got a lot of experience on this course, 16 competitive rounds and numerous practice rounds,” Lower said.

While playing in the NAIA National Championships hosted by St. Ambrose University, Lower walked off Deere Run with a national individual title his junior season in 2010.

Lower enjoyed plenty of team and individual success during his time playing for Malone University in Canton, Ohio.

Individually, he placed eighth as a sophomore and third as a senior around his individual championship as a junior. The team placed sixth his sophomore year, third as a junior and fourth as a senior.

“I think anytime you have played competitive rounds on a golf course it helps,” Lower said. “The crazy thing is, I know it won’t matter to some people, but I have won a four-round tournament on this golf course. It was a long time ago, now, but it doesn’t seem that long ago.

“I’ve had success here and I think that will definitely help.”

The biggest difference is that in winning his NAIA title he shot 4-under for four rounds. He knows he will have to play so much better for his past success to translate into current PGA Tour success.

But those greater accomplishments are what he is looking for so he doesn’t have to make a seventh trip to Q-School in order to stay on the Tour. Being back in the Quad-Cities could be just the ticket that changes his fortunes.

“It helps to see a course, especially under tournament conditions even though it may have been over 10 years ago now,” he said of Deere Run. “I really thought I would be back sooner than this, but here I am and ready to go.”

And doing it with a positive attitude and hopeful future — dreams he had back in his college days when he thought PGA Tour stardom would come quickly.

“When I first turned pro, I didn’t realize how good everyone else was,” he admitted. “I really worked hard to keep progressing and moving up levels.”

Lower has played in 18 PGA Tour events coming into this week and made eight cuts. He does have three Top 25 finishes and banked $443,897.

Lower is ranked No. 151 in the FedExCup points race and looking to make a big jump in order to get into the upcoming FedExCup playoffs and keep his playing privileges on the big tour.

He is hoping that his breakthrough can come where he has already experienced that winning sensation. Lower knows that comfortability in his surroundings is key and admits that is something he has been working on.

“At times I do,” Lower saud of feeling as if he belongs on the Tour grind. “It’s the biggest stage and you definitely have to believe you do and there are times that I really do. I’m cynical by nature, so there are times where I doubt things.

"I’ve had some mental stuff that I’ve gone through to get some better self-esteem. … I work on it constantly.”

This season, Lower has one Top 10 finish, that when he teamed with 25-year-old Dylan Wu in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. His top individual finish was a T15 at the Corales Puntacana Championship.

Things have changed a bit since Lower last saw TPC Deere Run. He admitted the course plays about the same, but the atmosphere is a bit different as will be the competition.

“Minus the grandstands,” he said of enjoying the familiarity. “I feel like they were always putting them up when we were playing nationals here.”

