JDC Friday notebook: Rodgers records ace at third hole

Staff report
Patrick Rodgers waited a day to celebrate his birthday. The day after the Avon, Ind., native turned 30, he hit a hole-in-one during the second round of the John Deere Classic.
Rodgers hit his pitching wedge on the 131-yard third hole just past the flag and spun it back into the hole for an ace, the 34th hole-in-one in tournament history, and first in this year's tournament.
Rodgers is used to ringing in his birthday with aces.
"It's super funny, I've had two hole-in-ones on my birthday, probably the chances of that are incredibly slim," he said. "One of them was in a tournament when I was 14 and last year I holed out to finish the pro-am in Detroit (at the Rocket Mortgage Classic).
"Maybe just feeling gratitude for people reaching out to me on my birthday, who knows? I love playing golf in the summer and I love playing in the Midwest so that's usually where I find myself on my birthday, so good vibes."
It's the seventh time in tournament history a player has aced the third hole, the last coming from David Hearn during the third round of the 2021 tournament. The hole-in-one was a big one for Rodgers, moving him to 4-under par and safely above the cut line.
"It was definitely well-timed, I needed it," Rodgers said. "I was leaning in the wrong direction so it was a nice little kickstart. I wasn't playing my best today, but my best shot definitely worked out great."
Hearn's ace was the second one of that tournament as Maverick McNealy aced the 16th hole in the second round. Prior to 2021, nobody had hit a hole in one since Charles Howell III in 2014. McNealy bought beer for those in the media center after that ace last year, and Rodgers followed suit Friday.
"I feel like I owe everyone," Rodgers said.
Third time's the charm?: Chris Naegel has made it through Monday qualifying for the John Deere Classic three times and he is doing his best to live up to the old adage of the third time being the charm.
The St. Louis area resident carded his second straight 5-under 66 and at 10-under par sits just five strokes off the pace set by J.T. Poston (62-65—127).
At this pace, Naegel is in position to etch his name into JDC lore as no Monday qualifier has finished better than T44 since the tournament moved to Deere Run in 2000. That honor belongs to Joey Gullion.
Naegel doesn't seem too rattled by his position in the tournament.
"Having fun again this week, so it's helping me with my good play I guess," said Naegel.
He said that switching to a blade style Ancer Ping putter has helped him on the greens. While that was a change he made a few weeks ago, he said nothing will change on the course in the next two rounds as he feels he is playing with house money.
"I got nothing to lose; just go out and have fun," he said. "That's the way I look at it. I got no expectations, no goals. Just going to go out and play."
And maybe make some history.
The best finish by a Monday qualifier in QC tourney history belongs to Steve Lowery who placed T7 in 1991 at Oakwood Country Club.
Salvaging something: Sponsor exemption Quinn Riley didn’t have the full week experience he was hoping to get at the John Deere Classic but did leave with good memories of his PGA Tour debut.
After a rough opening round Thursday, Riley bounced back on Friday to card a 3-under 68 and give a truer representation of his skills than he did in his opening round of 80 that left him well off the cut line.
“I got my driver working a little better today,” said Riley, who was derailed by a driver that had issues on Thursday. “I just came out trying to swing and fire something low to show who I am because I didn’t feel like the first round was who I was.”
Still, he used the week as a learning experience, getting used to being a First Tee ambassador and gaining plenty of media exposure — aspects that will serve him well in the future.
“I think I learned that I’m not fazed by playing in a field of these guys,” said Riley, a Duke University graduate. “I know this isn’t the strongest event on Tour, but walking past guys that I’ve only played in video games and seen on TV, it didn’t throw me off as much as I thought it might.”
And he showed plenty of poise in bouncing back from a tough Thursday.
“Three-under par today is fantastic,” said Clair Peterson, JDC executive director of Riley’s second round. “It’s set up for the best in the world and 3-under proves that he belongs in the PGA Tour ballpark.
“He’s a really grounded, well-balanced kid that we’re going to be rooting for forever, just like we do all of our sponsor exemptions.”
Theegala battles back: Coming off a T2 at last week’s Travelers Championship, the highest-ranked player in the field, Sahith Theegala (No. 37 FedExCup), followed a 3-over 74 in Round 1 with a 65 for a nine-stroke improvement. It also helped him make the cut on the number. Preston prevails: On Monday, Preston Stanley didn’t even know if he would be playing in the JDC.
On Friday, he made the cut in his first-ever PGA Tour event.
Stanley was one of four to secure spots at the Monday four-spotter at Pinnacle Country Club.
With a 1-over 72 round Thursday it looked as if his PGA debut may be cut short.
And then the second round happened.
“Well the first hole (Thursday) I had a lot of adrenaline and I was shaking,” Stanley said. “I was just trying to get the ball up in the air. But I couldn’t have gotten a better grouping with (Boo Weekley and Dawie van der Walt). They really calmed me down. I settled into my own and had a few weird holes, but it’s been a good week so far.”
The 29-year-old golfer began his second round with two straight birdies to get under par for the first time at the JDC. He made the turn even, but then birdied four of the next eight holes to jump-start his climb up the leaderboard and finish the day 3-under (4-under Friday).
“It was a kind of a go-for-broke mentality,” Stanley said. “You can’t hit it to 30-feet every hole (and expect to make it), so I started hitting it closer and made some putts. I didn’t make any mistakes really until the last hole, but it happens.”
Now that he has made the 36-hole cut, Stanley has his eyes set up a little higher than tied for 54th.
“This weekend I just want to go out there and continue what I was doing on the back-nine today,” Stanley said. “If you can put together two rounds of three- or four-under golf, it’ll take you up the leaderboard. Right now that’s the plan.”
Nice recovery: Sean McCarty is no stranger to the JDC and he played Friday as if he is very familiar with the Deere Run layout.
The head pro at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville, who played his 17th JDC tournament round on Friday, did it in style. McCarty carded a 7-under 64 for the best JDC round of his career at age 49. Starting on the back side, he eagled the par-4 14th by driving the green and sinking a 26-foot putt. He gave one back on 15, but then played the usually tougher front in 6-under.
That was quite a reversal from Thursday when he opened with an 80. His 64 moved him up 39 spots on the leaderboard, but he still missed the cut at plus-2.
Duncan WDs: There were two more players to withdraw Friday as Tyler Duncan (back) and Andrew Landry (shoulder) pulled out with injuries.
Both were headed for missed cuts. Duncan was 4-over for the round and 6-over for the tournament. Landry was 1-under on the day and 7-over for the tournament.
Photos: Second Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston heads into the third round with a four-shot lead.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandt Snedeker chips out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Golfers pile into a van after a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Gotterup putts on the second hole during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Gotterup birdied the par-5 hole in his 4-under round of 67.
NIKOS FRAZIER
K.J. Choi putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators take shelter during a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators take shelter during a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu hits the ball off a hill on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Peter Malnati hits the ball out of a bunker and into the hole on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Hadwin hits the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Illinois native Patrick Flavin watches his approach shot from the fairway on the ninth hole during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Christopher Gotterup watches his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
David Skinns putts on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators find shelter underneath a tent near the clubhouse during a rain delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Callum Tarren frustrated after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
A PGA Tour rules official, center, examines Patrick Flavin's ball, which landed in the chair of volunteer Areanne Arb of Sun Prairie, Wis., on the ninth hole during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Marcus Burkeybile stands underneath his umbrella during a rain delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ben Kohles and his caddie read a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
A volunteer lounges in their chair along the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag hits the ball into a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Lipsky putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dawie van der Walt hits the ball on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Hadwin putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lanto Griffin putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators try to stay dry during a weather delay in the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Harry Higgs chips out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dawie van der Walt hits the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Peter Malnati hits the ball out of a bunker and into the hole on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators seek shelter during a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sahith Theegala hits the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lanto Griffin chips on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Justin Lower plays with a tee marker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jim Knous putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch Sahith Theegala hit the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Stone House is seen during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Charles Howell III putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag and his caddie, Kris Maerke talk through a shot on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Volunteers watch a group of golfers pass them on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Peter Malnati reacts after hitting the ball out of a bunker and into the hole on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ted Potter Jr. chips the ball onto the green on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dawie van der Walt putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Stephan Jaeger hits the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jim Knous tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Preston Stanley hits the ball on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson makes his way down the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators take shelter during a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Boo Weekley putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ted Potter Jr. putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A volunteer keeps score for a group on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Ghim tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jonas Blixt tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren and his caddie, Ryan Boshoven, sit on a bench on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
D.J. Trahan tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Ghim talks with his caddie, Shota Takada, before teeing off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
RIchard S. Johnson tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Rodgers tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Justin Lower tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey tees off during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey talks with caddie before teeing off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Henrik Norlander tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Armour tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A volunteer holds up a "All Ears" sign during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Max McGreevy tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Ghim hits the ball on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
D.J. Trahan hands his club to his caddie, Zeke Salas, after teeing off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chad Ramey putts on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ricky Barnes reacts after putting on the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jim Knous chips the ball onto the green on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A woman watches Dylan Frittelli putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Customers pick up their order of Whitey's Ice Cream during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer putt from the hospitality structures on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Piercy hits the ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Peter Malnati chips the ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Seth Reeves hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators file past the tee box on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel, a Monday qualifier for the John Deere Classic, shot his second straight 66 on Friday at TPC Deere Run to sit in a four-way tie for third heading into weekend play.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch Dylan Frittelli walk into a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chad Ramey hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch golfers tee off on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camilo Villegas putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brett Drewitt tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lanto Griffin putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jim Knous hits the ball on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits the ball out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jared Wolfe tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jonathan Byrd reacts after putting on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore putts on the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cam Davis hits the ball on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits the ball on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cameron Champ hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Gover hits the ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Fan Zone stands between the eighth and ninth holes during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Morgan Hoffmann hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bryan Brehm putts on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Piercy tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup hits the ball out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup hits the ball onto the green on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lanto Frittelli hits the ball out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer putt from the hospitality structures on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Lipsky tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Brehm hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Graham Mueller, 11, shows the collection of autographs he has gotten throughout the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Gligic reads the green on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Doc Redman and his group walk toward their second shots on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Gligic walks down the fairway on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Zach Johnson lifts his ball on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Water droplets run down a reflective John Deere crest on the back of the 18th green tent during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Zach Johnson and his caddie Brian Smith talk after a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Micahel Gligic fist bumps Graham Muller, 11, after finishing on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
C.T. Pan waves to the crowd after on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Doc Redman examines his shot from the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
David Skinns on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Patrick Flavin chips on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
C.T. Pan hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Joe Manahan and his wife Mallory swait underneath their umbrellas during a rain delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Doc Redman hits from the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Callum Tarren walks from the 17th green towards the 18th tee box during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Justin Lower tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Greyson Sigg on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Patrick Flavin shakes hands with spectators as he finishes on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ben Kohles puts on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Jim Knous putts on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Maverick McNealy hits from a fairway bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ben Martin hits from behind a tree on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Kevin Tway hits from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Matthias Schwab and his caddie James Baker converse on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Emiliano Grillo watches his putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Matthias Schwab waves to the crowd on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey hits from the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Johnson Wagner tees off on the 16th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Matthias Schwab tees off on the 16th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Chris Naegel watches Jared Wolfe putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Maverick McNealy gives a thumbs up after finishing his second round on the ninth hole during the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Chappell putts on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chad Ramey tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch Chad Ramey putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Brehm hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston reacts after putting on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Brehm putts on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chad Ramey chips the ball onto the green on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pair of police officers ride around in a golf cart during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball onto the green on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Chappell chips on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hands a hat back to a boy after autographing it during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Chappell tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor putts on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings putts on the 14th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Morgan Hoffmann hits the ball out of a bunker on the 14th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.