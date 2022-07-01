JDC Friday notebook: Rodgers records ace at third hole

Patrick Rodgers waited a day to celebrate his birthday. The day after the Avon, Ind., native turned 30, he hit a hole-in-one during the second round of the John Deere Classic.

Rodgers hit his pitching wedge on the 131-yard third hole just past the flag and spun it back into the hole for an ace, the 34th hole-in-one in tournament history, and first in this year's tournament.

Rodgers is used to ringing in his birthday with aces.

"It's super funny, I've had two hole-in-ones on my birthday, probably the chances of that are incredibly slim," he said. "One of them was in a tournament when I was 14 and last year I holed out to finish the pro-am in Detroit (at the Rocket Mortgage Classic).

"Maybe just feeling gratitude for people reaching out to me on my birthday, who knows? I love playing golf in the summer and I love playing in the Midwest so that's usually where I find myself on my birthday, so good vibes."

It's the seventh time in tournament history a player has aced the third hole, the last coming from David Hearn during the third round of the 2021 tournament. The hole-in-one was a big one for Rodgers, moving him to 4-under par and safely above the cut line.

"It was definitely well-timed, I needed it," Rodgers said. "I was leaning in the wrong direction so it was a nice little kickstart. I wasn't playing my best today, but my best shot definitely worked out great."

Hearn's ace was the second one of that tournament as Maverick McNealy aced the 16th hole in the second round. Prior to 2021, nobody had hit a hole in one since Charles Howell III in 2014. McNealy bought beer for those in the media center after that ace last year, and Rodgers followed suit Friday.

"I feel like I owe everyone," Rodgers said.

Third time's the charm?: Chris Naegel has made it through Monday qualifying for the John Deere Classic three times and he is doing his best to live up to the old adage of the third time being the charm.

The St. Louis area resident carded his second straight 5-under 66 and at 10-under par sits just five strokes off the pace set by J.T. Poston (62-65—127).

At this pace, Naegel is in position to etch his name into JDC lore as no Monday qualifier has finished better than T44 since the tournament moved to Deere Run in 2000. That honor belongs to Joey Gullion.

Naegel doesn't seem too rattled by his position in the tournament.

"Having fun again this week, so it's helping me with my good play I guess," said Naegel.

He said that switching to a blade style Ancer Ping putter has helped him on the greens. While that was a change he made a few weeks ago, he said nothing will change on the course in the next two rounds as he feels he is playing with house money.

"I got nothing to lose; just go out and have fun," he said. "That's the way I look at it. I got no expectations, no goals. Just going to go out and play."

And maybe make some history.

The best finish by a Monday qualifier in QC tourney history belongs to Steve Lowery who placed T7 in 1991 at Oakwood Country Club.

Salvaging something: Sponsor exemption Quinn Riley didn’t have the full week experience he was hoping to get at the John Deere Classic but did leave with good memories of his PGA Tour debut.

After a rough opening round Thursday, Riley bounced back on Friday to card a 3-under 68 and give a truer representation of his skills than he did in his opening round of 80 that left him well off the cut line.

“I got my driver working a little better today,” said Riley, who was derailed by a driver that had issues on Thursday. “I just came out trying to swing and fire something low to show who I am because I didn’t feel like the first round was who I was.”

Still, he used the week as a learning experience, getting used to being a First Tee ambassador and gaining plenty of media exposure — aspects that will serve him well in the future.

“I think I learned that I’m not fazed by playing in a field of these guys,” said Riley, a Duke University graduate. “I know this isn’t the strongest event on Tour, but walking past guys that I’ve only played in video games and seen on TV, it didn’t throw me off as much as I thought it might.”

And he showed plenty of poise in bouncing back from a tough Thursday.

“Three-under par today is fantastic,” said Clair Peterson, JDC executive director of Riley’s second round. “It’s set up for the best in the world and 3-under proves that he belongs in the PGA Tour ballpark.

“He’s a really grounded, well-balanced kid that we’re going to be rooting for forever, just like we do all of our sponsor exemptions.”

Theegala battles back: Coming off a T2 at last week’s Travelers Championship, the highest-ranked player in the field, Sahith Theegala (No. 37 FedExCup), followed a 3-over 74 in Round 1 with a 65 for a nine-stroke improvement. It also helped him make the cut on the number.

Preston prevails: On Monday, Preston Stanley didn’t even know if he would be playing in the JDC.

On Friday, he made the cut in his first-ever PGA Tour event.

Stanley was one of four to secure spots at the Monday four-spotter at Pinnacle Country Club.

With a 1-over 72 round Thursday it looked as if his PGA debut may be cut short.

And then the second round happened.

“Well the first hole (Thursday) I had a lot of adrenaline and I was shaking,” Stanley said. “I was just trying to get the ball up in the air. But I couldn’t have gotten a better grouping with (Boo Weekley and Dawie van der Walt). They really calmed me down. I settled into my own and had a few weird holes, but it’s been a good week so far.”

The 29-year-old golfer began his second round with two straight birdies to get under par for the first time at the JDC. He made the turn even, but then birdied four of the next eight holes to jump-start his climb up the leaderboard and finish the day 3-under (4-under Friday).

“It was a kind of a go-for-broke mentality,” Stanley said. “You can’t hit it to 30-feet every hole (and expect to make it), so I started hitting it closer and made some putts. I didn’t make any mistakes really until the last hole, but it happens.”

Now that he has made the 36-hole cut, Stanley has his eyes set up a little higher than tied for 54th.

“This weekend I just want to go out there and continue what I was doing on the back-nine today,” Stanley said. “If you can put together two rounds of three- or four-under golf, it’ll take you up the leaderboard. Right now that’s the plan.”

Nice recovery: Sean McCarty is no stranger to the JDC and he played Friday as if he is very familiar with the Deere Run layout.

The head pro at Brown Deer Golf Club in Coralville, who played his 17th JDC tournament round on Friday, did it in style. McCarty carded a 7-under 64 for the best JDC round of his career at age 49. Starting on the back side, he eagled the par-4 14th by driving the green and sinking a 26-foot putt. He gave one back on 15, but then played the usually tougher front in 6-under.

That was quite a reversal from Thursday when he opened with an 80. His 64 moved him up 39 spots on the leaderboard, but he still missed the cut at plus-2.

Duncan WDs: There were two more players to withdraw Friday as Tyler Duncan (back) and Andrew Landry (shoulder) pulled out with injuries.