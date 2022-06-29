JDC: Glover fixes stance, seeks to defend his title

There is one thing that bothers Lucas Glover the most.

“People that don’t take the shopping cart back,” Glover said. “That bugs me.”

The 2021 John Deere Classic winner hit the podium Wednesday before attempting to defend his title, and couldn’t have been calmer about it. In fact, his opening remarks joked about his face being plastered on most of the ads around the course.

“(It’s) scary. I’ve apologized to everybody for having to see that on their way in and out of the course every day,” Glover said. “But no, it’s good. They have done a very nice job welcoming me and us back and I wouldn’t expect anything else here. They do such a good job. That’s what you would expect here. Class event, class community and very grateful to be the defending champ here.”

Glover snapped a 10-year winless drought last year with a 64 on Sunday to lead the field at 19-under, two strokes ahead of Ryan Moore and Kevin Na. Glover birdied five of the last seven holes to win his first JDC trophy.

“(I remember) playing well, making a bunch of good swings and some pretty clutch putts coming down the stretch,” Glover said. “I played the back-nine (Tuesday) and made a bunch of birdies and said, ‘Well, maybe this my nine holes or something.’

“I couldn’t figure it out. But I had a sense of calm out there. When you’ve done well and have some experience and success at a course or a hole or a tournament, you bring back those memories of executing and playing well.”

Since winning the JDC, Glover has struggled to regain his form he found at TPC John Deere. In his last 15 starts, his highest finish was tied for 18th at the Valero Texas Open in April. However, Glover believes he has found a change in his stance that could improve his swing.

“I was having trouble hitting my shot shape, which is a draw,” Glover said. “I found out in my setup that my weight was too far in my heels. I’ve been trying to get more in the middle of my feet to enable the rest of my body to do what it’s supposed to do. I feel like I’m leaning almost over the ball.”

Glover used that change for this first time last weekend at the Travelers Championship and while he finished five over, he was pleased at making the cut in a tournament that was full of top-ranked golfers.

But this weekend is a little different. Glover wants to prove last year’s tournament wasn’t a fluke. He’s here to contend.

“On Wednesday afternoon everybody’s tied at zero, so everyone in the field is set out to win,” Glover said. “Just because I did it last year doesn’t mean I’m entitled to anything or I’m one ahead or one behind starting tomorrow. I want to keep working on what I’m working on, but at the same time channel some of those good vibes from last year.

“I saw the ball go in the hole a bunch and I love the greens here. Anytime you’ve had success you can draw on it. But at the same time I still have to execute.”

