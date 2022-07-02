JDC: Grillo, Hoag and Tarren climb the leaderboard on moving day

It was moving day at the John Deere Classic, and Emiliano Grillo, Callum Tarren and Bo Hoag did a lot of heavy lifting to get themselves in position for Sunday.
Hoag shot a Saturday-best 63 (8-under) to fly up 18 spots on the leaderboard, settling into a tie for sixth. Grillo (-16) and Tarren (-15) both shot 6-under and moved into the top five, drawing two strokes closer to leader J.T. Poston at 19-under.
Grillo finished the third round in a tie for second after shooting 68 and 64 in the first two rounds. He knew he would need another mid-60 score to keep himself in contention, and he did just that.
“That’s the PGA Tour. If you’re shooting 68 or 69, you’re falling behind,” Grillo said. “You got to look at that 67 or 66 range, especially out here with soft greens and perfect conditions. I mean, there is barely any wind and the guys who are shooting lower than 3-under par on the front, they’re playing really well. The opportunities are mostly on the back nine.”
The 29-year-old Argentine golfer birdied four of his last five holes to get into the clubhouse at 16-under.
But no one shot better than Hoag, who ended his round with seven birdies and an eagle. His only bogey came on 15 when he found the rough on two consecutive shots. He began the day with a birdie and an eagle.
“I got off to a good start,” Hoag said. “Made a nice putt on 1 and holed the bunker shot on 2. You know, 3-under through 2, you start thinking a little bit like ‘Hey, man, this could be a pretty good round.’ I just kind of kept it going.”
Hoag followed through with birdies on 4, 8, 11, 14, 16 and 17 for his 63, which is tied for the lowest under par score in his PGA Tour career.
And he did it after missing the cut in his last eight events.
“It’s been a little tough,” Hoag said. “I haven’t had the results the last few months, but I still believe I’m a good player and I know what I’m capable of, so just kind of believing in that.
“I would love to shoot 63 again. I don’t really have a number. Maybe try to make the most birdies of anybody tomorrow and let the rest take care of itself.”
Also making noise on the leaderboard was Tarren, who went 5-under on the front-nine with birdies on 1, 2, 5, 6, and 9. The 31-year-old golfer, making his JDC debut, then made par on the next seven holes before knocking down a 10-foot birdie on 17.
“I was looking for that birdie on the back-nine after having that electric start — 5-under through nine — but sometimes it’s important to realize that pars are good at the end of the day,” Tarren said. “My caddie kept saying ‘Pars aren’t going to get you in trouble.’ I stayed patient and made a good birdie on 17 to put myself into position tomorrow, which is nice.”
Tarren is well aware of the three spots available for the Open Championship at St. Andrews, but the England-born golfer knows there is still work to do.
“To play in the 150th Open would be a dream come true,” Tarren said. “I don't want to get too far ahead of myself. Obviously, there is still plenty of golf to go and the golf course is providing a lot of birdies to players.
"I understand that someone might come from behind tomorrow and shoot a low one, so I've just got to keep my foot to the floor and make as many birdies as possible and eliminate the mistakes.”
Cam Davis also made a move Saturday. The Australian golfer shot a 65 to rise into a tie for 10th at 12-under. Davis double-bogeyed 11 but bounced back with an eagle at 17 to salvage his chances Sunday.
Satoshi Kodaira moved up 33 spots to a tie for 22nd with a 7-under 64. Michael Thompson climbed 25 spots with a round of 65 to join Kodaira at 10-under. Both Preston Stanley and Sahith Theegala, who were on the cut line to begin the day, shot 6-under to move up 24 spots (T30).
