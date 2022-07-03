JDC: Illinois boys set off final-round fireworks

Two of the Illinois boys left in the John Deere Classic field shot off some early holiday fireworks in Sunday’s final.

Nick Hardy found his groove and went low and Kevin Streelman added to his impressive hole-in-one count.

Hardy said a good night of rest keyed his 7-under 64 round that was the low round of the final day and shot him way up the leaderboard. The Northbrook, Ill., native and University of Illinois graduate carded two eagles and five birdies in his round that included bogeys coming in on Nos. 15 and 18.

“I got some good rest last night,” said Hardy of the keys to his round that left him 10-under for the tourney and tied for 30th place. “I felt energized and ready.”

However, the 26-year-old’s round was stuck in neutral for the first six holes as he parred until he got to the par-3 seventh hole and rattled off a string of three birdies before hitting driver, 4-iron into the par-5 10th and carding his first eagle. A 311-yard drive to three feet on the par-4 14th set up his second eagle.

Hardy, who has had a busy schedule the last month, had a late Friday tee time and was first off the tee early Saturday morning.

Hardy, who is still working toward securing his status on the Tour, isn’t sure what his schedule is moving forward. He is weighing his options between PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour starts. However, some rest may win out over keeping his good golf going.

“I have to be smart about rest,” Hardy said. “When you play against the best in the world, you can’t play at 70- or 80% capacity; you have to go full bore. I’m going to make sure when I’m playing I’m going full bore.”

Streelman’s 5-under 66 took a back seat to Hardy’s 64, but he did go one better than his fellow Illinoisan with an ace on the 12th hole that was playing 195 yards into wind.

“It’s fun when a shot comes off exactly the way you want it to,” Streelman said of his 6-iron. “It just came off perfect, it was a one-yard draw and landed a couple yards short. It was just a flushed golf shot.”

That helped him get in at 9-under par and tied for 41st. A Saturday 72 derailed a better finish.

Streelman said that was his 14th career ace, but just his second on tour “that counts,” he joked.

His last one, he recalled, came on a family vacation.

“I picked up an 8-iron and an orange ball,” he said with a wry smile.

