JDC: Illinois boys set off final-round fireworks

Two of the Illinois boys left in the John Deere Classic field shot off some early holiday fireworks in Sunday’s final.
Nick Hardy found his groove and went low and Kevin Streelman added to his impressive hole-in-one count.
Hardy said a good night of rest keyed his 7-under 64 round that was the low round of the final day and shot him way up the leaderboard. The Northbrook, Ill., native and University of Illinois graduate carded two eagles and five birdies in his round that included bogeys coming in on Nos. 15 and 18.
“I got some good rest last night,” said Hardy of the keys to his round that left him 10-under for the tourney and tied for 30th place. “I felt energized and ready.”
However, the 26-year-old’s round was stuck in neutral for the first six holes as he parred until he got to the par-3 seventh hole and rattled off a string of three birdies before hitting driver, 4-iron into the par-5 10th and carding his first eagle. A 311-yard drive to three feet on the par-4 14th set up his second eagle.
Hardy, who has had a busy schedule the last month, had a late Friday tee time and was first off the tee early Saturday morning.
Hardy, who is still working toward securing his status on the Tour, isn’t sure what his schedule is moving forward. He is weighing his options between PGA Tour or Korn Ferry Tour starts. However, some rest may win out over keeping his good golf going.
“I have to be smart about rest,” Hardy said. “When you play against the best in the world, you can’t play at 70- or 80% capacity; you have to go full bore. I’m going to make sure when I’m playing I’m going full bore.”
Streelman’s 5-under 66 took a back seat to Hardy’s 64, but he did go one better than his fellow Illinoisan with an ace on the 12th hole that was playing 195 yards into wind.
“It’s fun when a shot comes off exactly the way you want it to,” Streelman said of his 6-iron. “It just came off perfect, it was a one-yard draw and landed a couple yards short. It was just a flushed golf shot.”
That helped him get in at 9-under par and tied for 41st. A Saturday 72 derailed a better finish.
Streelman said that was his 14th career ace, but just his second on tour “that counts,” he joked.
His last one, he recalled, came on a family vacation.
“I picked up an 8-iron and an orange ball,” he said with a wry smile.
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks up to the scoring trailer with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy, left, celebrates with J.T. Poston, right, after Poston won the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson chips the ball onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy walks down the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators sit in the shade on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks down the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Gotterup reacts after sinking a chip on the ninth hole during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Kelly Kraft hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits the ball in a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A boat is seen along the Rock River during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Gotterup made perfect contact on this chip that he dropped on the ninth hole for birdie during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after missing his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cam Davis hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patton Kizzire chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Scensson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson looks down at his club after hitting off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Long hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
Brandon Wu lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patton Kizzire hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Mark Hubbard hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Wu chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Wu tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Thompson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Tommy Gainey hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson walks down the fairway on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
C.T. Pan hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Moore hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
Spectators walk past a Birdies For Charity sign during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy on Sunday evening at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with his John Deere Classic winnings, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks past his ball before taking his fourth stroke on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scenes from the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, speaks after the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, reaches out to congratulate J.T. Poston on winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston celebrates with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, acknowledges the crowd after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, talks with a rules official about his shot against a tent on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda chips out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Doug Milne and J.T. Poston speak during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy reacts after missing his first putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cam Davis, of Australia, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston talks to fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Emiliano Grillo lines up a putt in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Denny McCarthy reads the green in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener walk up the 18th fairway in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Callum Tarren shakes hands with Bo Hoag after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Scott Stallings walks off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Emiliano Grillo, left, and Denny McCarthy, right, walk off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates with caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Callum Tarren waves to the crowd in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston waves to the crowd on the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston, right, fiancee Kelly Cox, middle and caddie Aaron Flener, left, celebrate after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
