JDC is set up for another wild finish

An hour after that, there was another seven-way tie with an entirely different combination of players.

In a span of a few hours, 12 different players had a piece of the lead.

It seemed as though just when players began to adjust to some less-than-perfect weather conditions, the wind would shift, the rain would intensify and everything changed.

Although many players try not to scoreboard watch, Munoz said it actually sort of helped him to see how rapidly things were shifting.

"We could see on the leaderboard that people were going low, and you didn't want to kind of fade into the leaderboard," he said. "So, it was really important to birdie 11, 13 and 16 coming in."

There were moments when Brown and then Long edged into the lead alone only to quickly be sucked back into the pack.

Munoz finally was able to gain a slight lead, but as the first shots are struck Sunday, 20 other players are within five strokes and undoubtedly confident they can overtake him.

"It's definitely within my grasp," said Hagy, who is only one stroke back at 15-under. "I feel like I can hit all the shots that's necessary to get me over the top. But the key is all these guys here can hit those shots."