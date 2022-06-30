JDC: Johnson battles tough conditions; still shoots under par

As the wind picked up Thursday at the John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson took notice.
The two-time major winner made his 20th appearance at the event this week, but Thursday’s round was a memorable one.
“This is probably the hardest I’ve seen the golf course play,” Johnson said. “I’m going to assume that the stroke differential is — I don’t want to say significant — but evident from morning to afternoon.
“Granted, you got some roll so if you land it in the fairway it was going to bounce, which is fun, but it was hard.”
The 2012 JDC winner finished Thursday tied for 32nd at 2-under, which was his 65th round at the event at par or better (71 rounds). But during the front-nine it looked like Johnson may end his day toward the top of the pack.
Johnson got off to a blazing start with four birdies in the first seven holes. His day started by sinking a 32-footer on the opening hole.
“Great way to start the day,” Johnson said. “Great momentum building. It’s nice to hit a putt on a line you see right off the bat, but it’s also the first hole of the tournament, so you got to keep it in perspective.”
And then, the conditions took hold.
Johnson shot 3-over his next seven holes which was capped off with a double-bogey on 14. His drive went into the right rough and then his approach sailed long of the pin. A three-putt ensued on the green.
“I don’t know if you call it just a mental mishap on the 14th bad tee shot, but I was still okay, and then just decided to vomit down my shirt the rest of that hole,” Johnson said. “Other than that, it was pretty darn solid.”
The 2012 JDC winner finished his round with a birdie on the par-5 17th before saving par on 18 with a chip that trickled down and missed the hole by inches.
“A good up and down, actually could have gone in,” Johnson said. “I’m not complaining. Eighteen is a hole where you’re trying to make a four, doesn’t matter what it is or where it is. I didn’t putt great coming in, so good thing I had a two-putt for birdie on 17.”
Johnson has placed in the top-5 seven times at the JDC and knows it’s going to take a low number to accomplish that again. It might not have been the score he wanted, but considering how the course was playing, Johnson was pleased to still be in good shape heading into the weekend.
“Today was a day where it was like, hey, stay to the fat side of the green,” Johnson said. “When you have wind like this and the humidity is down, the course dries out and it becomes a lot more trying. I think it’s a lot better that way, too.”
Since Johnson is so familiar with the course, he also picked up on the renovations made this past year — specifically to the bunkers.
“I’ve played here so much it’s noticeable,” Johnson said. “There are four less bunkers and the square footage of the sand has gone down dramatically. I know erosion was an issue. ... I think they tried to alleviate that, but the beauty is that I think the integrity of the course is still here.
“The rough and the skirts around the greens has skill got to mature. It’s still pretty fresh. It’s really firm and fast, but this place is awesome. I mean everybody loves it. I think next year it’ll even better, and the year after that it’ll probably be absolutely perfect. The greens were awesome.”
Nate Lashley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators walk along the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Brehm tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy shakes hands with his caddie,
Derek Smith, on the 9th hole after finishing his first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. McCarthy finished the first round with a score of 66.
Chad Ramey tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Charles Jahn on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cameron Champ tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch a group putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel fires his approach shot to the 18th green during Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic. Naegel a Monday qualifier for the PGA Tour event, birdied the hole to finish a run of three straight birdies to close his opening nine holes in the event.
Derek Ernst putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators sit on a shaded John Deere bench along the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Joseph Bramlett on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
David Skinns tees off on the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Derek Ernst places his ball before putting on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Tommy Gainey walks from the tee box on the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads after the first round after shooting a 9-under 62.
Spectators watch Zach Johnson's group on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson tees off on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Kramer Hickok tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic tees off on the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cam Davis tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli reads the green on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chesson Hadley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
DA. Points tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Tommy Gainey on the 6th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brice Garnett putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli, shown teeing off on the 9th hole during Thursday's first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, shot a 5-under 66. He was tied for fifth place, four shots behind first-round leader J.T. Poston.
ALEX GANT
Curtis Thompson puts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Jared Wolfe and his caddie plan a shot on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brett Drewitt on the 18th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel surveys a birdie putt on the first hole during Thursday's first round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Schenk tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A crowd of spectators walk across the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Wesley Bryan tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Vaughn Taylor puts on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Stroud on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Stroud on the 9th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Charles Jahn tees off on the 8th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Austin Cook on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bill Haas tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sung Kang chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Thompson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sung Kang tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Taylor lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Greg Chalmers tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Van Pelt tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chase Seiffert tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Robert Garrigus tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sean O'Hair tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Robert Garrigus plays his shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Alex Smalley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Hagy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brian Gay hits the ball on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sam Ryder tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Joseph Bramlett tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chez Reavie chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Hardy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Vince Whaley on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Thompson putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nathan Petronzio tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A John Deere tractor model acts as the tee marker on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Fabian Gomez tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Fans walk down the fairway on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Andrew Putnam putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Vince Whaley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ben Crane tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Taylor putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Taylor tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brian Gay tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Derek Ernst tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Richy Werenski tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sam Ryder putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
James Hahn tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Greg Chambers chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Kelly Kraft putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Van Pelt watches his shot after teeing off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Long tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brice Garnett tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chez Reavie tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matt Every tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Long chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Long tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Richy Werenski putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sean McCarty tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nate Lashley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brian Gay chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Austin Cook tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Arjun Atwal tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Rory Sabbatini tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Van Pelt chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic putts during the first round of the John Deere Classic Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Gligic shot 7-under to finish the first round alone in second place.
Patrick Flavin signs an autograph for Graham Mueller, 11, of Chicago, after finishing playing in the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators follow golfers off the 15th tee box during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch a group putt on the 17th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Pork chops are grilled during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
From left, Stephanie, Lucas, 4, Tim and William, 6, Marquardt of LeClaire, watch golfers tee off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A group of spectators watch the action on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Wu hits the ball on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandt Snedeker reacts after putting on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson plays his shot on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli, shown teeing off on the 15th hole during Thursday's first round of the 2022 John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, shot a 5-under 66. He was tied for fifth place, four shots behind first-round leader J.T. Poston.
Charles Howell III places his ball on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Dylan Frittelli hits the ball on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Harry Higgs reacts after putting on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Webb Simpson tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Jason Day tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson putts on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Jason Day hits the ball on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sahith Theegala tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson watches the ball after hitting onto the green on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Johnson shot 2-under par during the first round.
Richard Johnson tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
K.J. Choi tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Boo Weekley putts as Dawie van der Walt kneels in the foreground on the 14th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Moore tees off on the 15th hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
