JDC: Johnson battles tough conditions; still shoots under par

As the wind picked up Thursday at the John Deere Classic, Zach Johnson took notice.

The two-time major winner made his 20th appearance at the event this week, but Thursday’s round was a memorable one.

“This is probably the hardest I’ve seen the golf course play,” Johnson said. “I’m going to assume that the stroke differential is — I don’t want to say significant — but evident from morning to afternoon.

“Granted, you got some roll so if you land it in the fairway it was going to bounce, which is fun, but it was hard.”

The 2012 JDC winner finished Thursday tied for 32nd at 2-under, which was his 65th round at the event at par or better (71 rounds). But during the front-nine it looked like Johnson may end his day toward the top of the pack.

Johnson got off to a blazing start with four birdies in the first seven holes. His day started by sinking a 32-footer on the opening hole.

“Great way to start the day,” Johnson said. “Great momentum building. It’s nice to hit a putt on a line you see right off the bat, but it’s also the first hole of the tournament, so you got to keep it in perspective.”

And then, the conditions took hold.

Johnson shot 3-over his next seven holes which was capped off with a double-bogey on 14. His drive went into the right rough and then his approach sailed long of the pin. A three-putt ensued on the green.

“I don’t know if you call it just a mental mishap on the 14th bad tee shot, but I was still okay, and then just decided to vomit down my shirt the rest of that hole,” Johnson said. “Other than that, it was pretty darn solid.”

The 2012 JDC winner finished his round with a birdie on the par-5 17th before saving par on 18 with a chip that trickled down and missed the hole by inches.

“A good up and down, actually could have gone in,” Johnson said. “I’m not complaining. Eighteen is a hole where you’re trying to make a four, doesn’t matter what it is or where it is. I didn’t putt great coming in, so good thing I had a two-putt for birdie on 17.”

Johnson has placed in the top-5 seven times at the JDC and knows it’s going to take a low number to accomplish that again. It might not have been the score he wanted, but considering how the course was playing, Johnson was pleased to still be in good shape heading into the weekend.

“Today was a day where it was like, hey, stay to the fat side of the green,” Johnson said. “When you have wind like this and the humidity is down, the course dries out and it becomes a lot more trying. I think it’s a lot better that way, too.”

Since Johnson is so familiar with the course, he also picked up on the renovations made this past year — specifically to the bunkers.

“I’ve played here so much it’s noticeable,” Johnson said. “There are four less bunkers and the square footage of the sand has gone down dramatically. I know erosion was an issue. ... I think they tried to alleviate that, but the beauty is that I think the integrity of the course is still here.

“The rough and the skirts around the greens has skill got to mature. It’s still pretty fresh. It’s really firm and fast, but this place is awesome. I mean everybody loves it. I think next year it’ll even better, and the year after that it’ll probably be absolutely perfect. The greens were awesome.”

