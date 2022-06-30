JDC: Journeyman Naegel trying to make name for himself

On Tuesday, staff photographer Nikos Frazier had a picture of a player hitting a tee shot during a practice round for the $7.1 million John Deere Classic PGA Tour event at TPC Deere Run.

He wasn’t able to identify the golfer.

Neither was anyone else, including PGA Tour media officials and other Tour personnel in the media center.

It turned out to be Chris Naegel, and on Thursday he had most JDC fans asking the same question — "who is that?” — as he jumped to the top of the leaderboard with an early flurry on the Deere Run back nine and stayed there much of the day.

Naegel earned his spot in the 156-man field by surviving the Monday qualifier at Pinnacle Country Club with a 6-under 66 to place solo third and avoid a six-for-one playoff.

In his second PGA Tour start of the season, he tried to prove that making the cut at the recent U.S. Open was no fluke. He carded an eagle and six birdies to offset three bogeys in a round of 5-under 66 and walked off the course early in the afternoon sitting in a tie for third behind morning leader J.T. Poston.

So who is Chris Naegel, this guy trying to make a name for himself in the Quad-Cities?

“Just a guy just playing golf here and there when I can,” said the 39-year-old journeyman who has spent much of his golf career toiling on the AAA-circuit under whatever banner it has had. “This is my third John Deere. I think I played both years (Jordan) Spieth won (2013 and 2015, surviving Monday four-spotters those years as well), and then been playing Korn Ferry Tour for quite some time. Haven't played much this year. U.S. Open, couple Mondays here and there, mini-tour events in St. Louis, and the John Deere.”

The U.S. Open? Yep, he made the cut at this year’s third major, played at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass., finishing T56 with the help of a second-round 69.

So there is a bit of recent form.

Did he try to build off that and keep the momentum going?

Nah.

“I went home (to Wildwood, Mo.), practiced a little bit, put a couple baseboards in the house,” he said. “I've been renovating my kitchen over the winter, so that's kind of my project.”

And to stay in golf mode to prepare for this week?

“... And played with some buddies back home,” he said.

Apparently, low-key defines the former Missouri Baptist University and University of Mississippi golfer who turned pro in 2008 and came into the JDC without any PGA Tour status and ranked No. 193 on the Korn Ferry Tour’s The 25 Rank.

He had one Top 25 finish in the 2021 season — that a T24 at the Evans Scholars Invitational presented by First Midwest Bank. That’s a KFT event — the PGA Tour feeder circuit on which he has zero starts this season.

On the PGA Tour, he now has six career starts — including a T50 finish here in 2015 — and really a seemingly laissez-faire attitude toward his golf future even though he admitted that “I don’t have like a full-time desk job.”

“I want to play the PGA Tour,” said Naegel. “I don't think anybody wants to play the rest of their life on the Korn Ferry Tour, even though it's a phenomenal tour. This is where you want to play, so try to get as many opportunities out here as you can.”

So far this week, he is doing his best at making something out of this latest JDC opportunity.

“I mean, it's great,” he said of the solid start. “Obviously playing pretty well, so just try to put one foot in front of the other and see what happens at the end of the week.”

The way Naegel sees it, he is playing with house money anytime he tees it up.

“This is a bonus, so I got nothing to lose,” he said of his PGA Tour starts. “Just go out and have fun and try to make birdies.”

He got Thursday’s round off to a great start when he drained a wedge from 102 yards for eagle on the par-5 10th hole, his first of the day.

After a birdie on 13, he closed out his opening nine with three straight birdies on 16-17-18 making putts of nine, 33, and 15 feet.

The front nine was much more of an adventure as he hit only three of nine fairways in regulation and was in scramble mode coming in, finishing his round with a bogey on No. 9.

“Got off to a good start holing a wedge on 10 for eagle, and then just kind of threw some more birdies on the back nine,” said Naegel, “and then tried to hang on a little bit on the front.

“But overall, awesome day. It was a good day.”

