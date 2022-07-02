JDC: Late eagle helps Poston regain cushion heading into final round

J.T. Poston's game Saturday wasn't at the same level as it was Thursday or Friday.

It didn't matter.

Thanks to an eagle at the par-5 17th hole, Poston still holds the lead heading into the final round of the John Deere Classic after a 4-under 67. He sits at 19-under for the tournament and holds a three-shot lead over Scott Stallings, Emiliano Grillo and Denny McCarthy. Callum Tarren is at 15-under par to round out the top 5.

"Obviously the first two days I had everything working great — hitting it great off the tees, irons and making a lot of putts," said Poston, who shot 62 and 65 in the first two rounds. "(Saturday), I wasn't as sharp tee to green and didn't putt it as well. To be able to still shoot 4-under, which is still very solid today, that gives me some confidence going into tomorrow."

Poston's eagle came not long after Stallings had entered the clubhouse just one back of the lead after firing a 7-under 64. Poston hit his second shot on the 17th hole to 13-feet, 8-inches, and drained the putt to gain some distance between him and a field that had just 11 players shoot over-par rounds.

"That was huge going into tomorrow, I think," said Poston, who tees off with Stallings at 12:45 p.m. "It is nice to put two good swings on there and make that putt to kind of capitalize and get some ground back that I had lost those first 15, 16 holes."

It was a scoring fest for much of the field Saturday as the course played nearly 2½ strokes under par. Bo Hoag shot the low round of the day, an 8-under-par 63, to sit at 14-under, along with Monday qualifier Chris Naegel.

"You're nine back (to start the day) and I don't think the leaders are coming back, so you got to go put a good number up and try to get in the mix for Sunday," Hoag said. "I've got nothing to lose."

While the course was yielding low scores, Poston could never build on the four-shot lead he took into the third round, but looked poised to at least maintain it with three birdies in his first nine holes.

But on the back 9, Poston's putter started to falter. He ran an 11-foot birdie putt just past the left edge on No. 10, then had a putt of 8 feet trail off just right and short of the cup on No. 11.

On the par 3 12th, he left a lag putt of 71 feet nearly eight feet short of the hole and missed his par putt for his first three-putt of the tournament.

"I kept leaving myself 80-footers it felt like," Poston said. "Some of the longest putts on the golf course and a lot of them were kind of up the hill, down the hill, double breakers, and just tough putts in general to get in the three-foot window where you feel real comfortable."

After making birdie on No. 14, Poston yanked his tee shot right off the 15th tee and had to get relief from behind the scoreboard. He made bogey on the hole, but made par on the 16th hole and followed that up with the eagle on No. 17 to regain some cushion.

While Poston had something of a roller-coaster back 9, those behind him played steady to keep the pressure on. Poston's playing partner, McCarthy, hit all 18 greens and finished the day 5-under par to remain within striking distance.

"The more and more I put myself in this situation, the more comfortable I'm going to be," said McCarthy, who finished tied for fifth at the Memorial and tied for seventh at the U.S. Open last month but is still searching for his first career win. "I know the way (Poston) is hitting it and the way he putts as well he's going to make some birdies tomorrow. I'm going to have to go out and be aggressive and make some birdies early to maybe put some pressure on him."

Grillo carded four birdies in his last four holes to move into a tie for the second, while Stallings was bogey free on the day, with birdies on three of his last four holes to move into the final pairing.

"Look forward to the opportunity," Stallings said. "Today was a big step in the right direction to tomorrow."

There's plenty up for grabs Sunday.

Along with a PGA Tour victory, which for someone like Naegel would mean a coveted PGA Tour card, there's also spots in the 150th Open Championship, which will go to the top three players in the field not already exempt.

Only four of the 15 players among the top 10 and ties have won at least once on tour, including Poston, Stallings and Grillo, and none of those 15 players have spots in the Open.

"If you're there after three rounds, you have enough experience, you have enough game," Grillo said. "Everybody is in the same situation, everybody wants to win, everybody wants to make the most out of it.

"Definitely going to be a tough battle tomorrow."

On Sunday, Poston has to contend not just with a hungry field, but with history.

Since the tournament moved to Deere Run in 2000, there has never been a wire-to-wire winner. Poston has held the 54-hole lead twice in his career, once last year and another in 2020, but both times failed to hang on.

In his one career victory, at the 2019 Wyndham, he rallied from a three-stroke deficit.

So he's trying to avoid looking too far ahead to what might be on the horizon.

"When you're leading it's easy to start thinking about the finish line, but I've got so much golf in front of me," Poston said. "I just want to go out there and play the first nine holes, the first few really well and pad that lead, and then I can approach the back nine or go from there."

