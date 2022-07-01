JDC: McNealy, Grillo and McCarthy, Taylor team up to go low in Round 2

There were two groups that were having a little more fun than everyone else Friday at the John Deere Classic.
Maverick McNealy and Emiliano Grillo combined to shoot 15-under and Denny McCarthy and Vaughn Taylor shot up the leaderboard in the afternoon of Round 2 at TPC Deere Run.
McCarthy (11-under) sits in second place; Grillo (10-under) is tied for third, and both McNealy and Taylor (9-under) sit in a tie for seventh.
McNealy tied for the lowest round of the day with an 8-under 63; Grillo followed close behind at 7-under.
It’s a combo that’s worked before.
The pair were together in the final round of the Rocket Mortgage Classic in 2020 and the 3M Open in 2021. McNealy shot a personal tournament-best 66 in the final round with Grillo at the RMC.
“I joke I always get paired with Emiliano in the Midwest,” McNealy said. “I played with him in Minnesota and Detroit, and now we can add Moline to that list. He’s a flusher. He hits it really good and we were feeding off of each other today.”
McNealy birdied five of his first six holes on the back nine to end his round strong. There was an eight-hole stretch where the 26-year-old played 7-under.
“That’s the scoring stretch," McNealy said. “The way I played 17 to 6 is where you have to jump on the golf course. There were some pins that were pretty accessible and my distance control was really good.”
Both McNealy and Grillo drove the 355 yard par-4 14th and had tap-in birdies. The pair birdied 18, 1, 2 and 3 together.
“We were hitting it into the fairway a bunch and got to watch a lot of really good approach shots from him,” McNealy said. “It was fun playing with him today and hopefully I see him late on Sunday.”
The morning wave had low scores, but what this pair was doing was eye-opening.
“I never look at the morning wave because it usually plays very different, but I know (the greens were) soft and I knew it was going to be softer for us," Grillo said. "It was probably the easiest course that we could find out there. It was super soft. A lot pins in the front and a lot of balls that feed toward the hole.”
Then in the afternoon, McCarthy and Taylor were tied for second for a good portion of the round. McCarthy finished 6-under, 11-under overall, and Taylor 3-under, 9-under overall.
The duo both birdied 2, 10 and 14 and each birdie by Taylor or McCarthy was answered with a birdie on the next hole by the other.
“It was great,” Taylor said. “You kind of feed off of each other and you feel a lot of momentum in the group. It’s nice to get paired with another guy who is playing well. We always kind of want that.”
It’s a pair that also is quite familiar with one another, which McCarthy said makes things a little more fun on the course.
“I've played with Vaughn a handful of times, we have a good time when we play together,” McCarthy said. “He's very relaxed and I'm a little quicker, but I like hanging back and talking with him. Sometimes that slows you down and sometimes it's nice to have somebody to talk to.”
It looked like both would find the clubhouse at 11-under in a tie for second, but from the middle of the fairway at 18, Taylor yanked his approach into the water. A two-putt ended the round with a double-bogey, spoiling an otherwise good round.
“I don’t know. I had a perfect number, I had everything perfect,” Taylor said. “I don’t know. I took the club back and my swing didn’t feel very good. I looked up, and it went left. Chalk it up to a bad swing and try to move on. Try to get after it tomorrow.
“I’m a little further behind than I want to be, but now I just have to catch up.”
Photos: Second Round of the John Deere Classic
Chris Naegel, a Monday qualifier for the John Deere Classic, shot his second straight 66 on Friday at TPC Deere Run to sit in a four-way tie for third heading into weekend play.
Graham Mueller, 11, shows the collection of autographs he has gotten throughout the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
