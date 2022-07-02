JDC: Naegel's magical run continues

Chris Naegel opened John Deere Classic tournament week by playing his way into the 156-man field, placing third in the open qualifying event at Pinnacle Country Club.
He has played his way into position to potentially finish in the top 4 of the final leaderboard.
Naegel, a 39-year-old journeyman, used an eagle on 17 to shoot a 4-under 67 to skip into a two-way share of sixth place with Bo Hoag (63) at 14-under par. They trail 54-hole leader J.T. Poston by five shots heading into Sunday’s final round.
“To pick up an eagle late in the round like that is a bonus,” said Naegel, who admitted his round of three birdies and a bogey was testing his patience with more tucked pins than the first two days.
For three JDC rounds, Naegel has taken things in stride and seemingly been unfazed by the enormity of playing in a PGA Tour event.
But that doesn’t surprise his long-time caddie, Michael Wellington, who was a mini-tour player for a number of years.
“He is super even-keeled,” Wellington said of Naegel. “He reminds me mentally of Freddie Couples. He’s never too high, never too low. He doesn’t get overly excited when things go well and he doesn’t get down on himself when things aren’t going well. I think that’s just a mark of a great player.”
That mentality helped him finish fourth in the U.S. open qualifier at Columbus, Ohio, and make the cut at the U.S. Open at the Country Club in Brookline, Mass.
There is game there, and it’s not surprising to Wellington that his man is playing well this week.
“I certainly know he’s capable of doing this kind of thing, so it’s not surprising to me at all,” Wellington said. “When he’s right, he can play with anybody in the world.”
Which Naegel is trying to prove here this week.
“This is his third time here, so he knows the golf course and likes the golf course,” said Wellington, echoing Naegel by gushing about the course conditions at Deere Run.
But the question remains as to how Naegel — who tees off in the fourth-to-last group with Christiaan Bezuidenhout at 12:15 p.m. — will react on an even bigger Sunday stage with the potential of earning his PGA Tour card with a win or earning one of three available spots in the upcoming Open Championship at St. Andrews.
“Same as the rest of the week, to have fun,” said Naegel of his Sunday outlook. “I have no expectations and really no goals. The only goal is to have fun and enjoy it.”
And Wellington feels as if his buddy can do just that and maintain a singular focus, despite his biggest victory being the 2020 Iowa Open where he shot 19-under in the three-round event.
He isn’t worried about Naegel getting caught up in what-ifs and what-could-bes.
“I don’t think so,” said Wellington. “We’re just trying to stay in the present and play one shot at a time. Our approach is no matter what’s happening on the leaderboard, we’re going to do our routine and stick to our one-shot-at-a-time approach and add ’em up at the end and see where we’re at.”
Which could be someplace magical.
