JDC NOTEBOOK: Bryan, Champ lead interactive youth clinic

Breaking glass, signing very large golf balls and sadly telling the kids "No, we can’t give you a million dollars," are just some of the things Wesley Bryan and Cameron Champ did Wednesday afternoon.

Bryan and Champ led the First Tee Youth Day Clinic on the driving range at TPC Deere Run in front of a large crowd of young children and seemingly had a lot of fun doing it.

“Well one, the turnout was unbelievable,” Bryan said of the group numbering upwards of 100. “It was great and it is always fun when you get them interactive early.

“If there is one kid that remembers that clinic as they start climbing the ladder to high school and college golf then it was worth it. It was a lot of fun.”

The event started with Bryan and Champ attempting to hit the highest ball with a 9-iron. Bryan looked like the clear winner, but after asking the kids to cheer for who they thought won, he was quickly surprised by the result.

There was a large Q&A period when the golfers were asked various questions — favorite golf club, how far can they hit it and when they made their first birdie.

“It’s always fun because some of the stuff the kids say, I mean, if everyone could be as honest as kids I think we would be in a way better world,” Champ said. “It’s exciting to see them out having fun and asking us not random questions, but questions that are important to them. It was definitely fun.”

Both Bryan and Champ have a special place for the First Tee organization because they both took part in youth organizations growing up.

The ability to connect with kids and potentially be their idol or get them interested in the sport is what makes the 30 minutes spent on the range some of the best of the week.

“I was a kid in that situation,” Bryan said. “I still remember the Blade Junior Classic at Thornblade when Charles Warren, Lucas Glover and Jay Haas would do clinics for the kids out there (in South Carolina). And I still see Lucas on the range out here, I mean, he just won this tournament last year and I watched him for 30 minutes hit 6-irons at the flag when I was that age (same as the kids today.)

“I grew up idolizing those guys and these kids obviously like golf enough to show up to a clinic, but it’s most important to see them have fun, and have fun in the game of golf. Hopefully, that leads to them pursuing it down the road.”

Day still in: Jason Day had to be replaced in Wednesday's John Deere Classic pro-am at TPC Deere Run. However, contrary to conventional thinking, he has not withdrawn from the tournament, according to PGA Tour media officials. Day is scheduled to play with Webb Simpson and Lanto Griffin, that threesome teeing off the first tee at 12:43 p.m. on Thursday.

High praise for the staff: Quinn Riley, a former Duke University standout, enjoyed golf on the NCAA Division I level and all that came with that.

However, he had his eyes opened this week as he prepares for his first PGA Tour start.

"Pretty much how good the conditions are around the course," he said as he also praised the local volunteers. "This is a huge treat for how well it's kept and I take my hat off for the superintendent and all the greenskeepers and everyone who works hard. Because I've never played a golf course in this kind of condition. This is fantastic."

Maverick watch: Maverick McNealy, who competed at the 2017 John Deere Classic as an amateur (T44), is No. 42 in the FedExCup standings, the second-highest position of any player in the field behind No. 37 Sahith Theegala. McNealy has qualified for the BMW Championship in each of his first two seasons on Tour but has never advanced to the Tour Championship. A two-time runner-up on Tour, McNealy is in search of his first career victory and would move to No. 17 in the FedExCup standings with a win.

Streaking: Six players have qualified for the FedExCup Playoffs in each season since its inception in 2007, and two of the six are in this week's JDC field — Brandt Snedeker and Charley Hoffman. Both players are currently outside the top 125 in the FedExCup standings and have six weeks remaining to move up and keep their streaks alive. Snedeker enters the week at No. 170 in the FedExCup standings and is No. 178.

