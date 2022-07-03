JDC notebook: Johnson struggles to worst showing in 14 years at TPC Deere Run

Zach Johnson had his worst showing at the John Deere Classic in 14 years. The 46-year-old and 2012 tournament champion finished in a tie for 60th place with a 5-under total for the week.

Johnson's 3-over 74 Sunday was his worst round at TPC Deere Run since a 75 in the third round of the 2008 tournament. He had three bogeys and a double at the par-4 fourth. He made birdies at the par-4 6th and par-5 17th.

It was just the third time Johnson has shot over par at Deere Run in his last 60 rounds.

"Clearly, I'm frustrated with my day," Johnson said. "I'm not really frustrated with the state of my game. (Sunday) is not indicative of where I'm at.

"I'm going to have to really diagnose today and probably learn from it a little bit, and hopefully dismiss it pretty quick."

Johnson plans to head home for some family time this week before going to St. Andrews next weekend for the July 14-17 Open Championship. Johnson won the claret jug the last time it was contested at St. Andrews in 2015.

Despite his round Sunday, Johnson said he will look at the bright side before flying over to Scotland.

“I'm encouraged," he said. "That sounds like I'm just trying to find a positive here, but I really am. (My game) is better now than it was last week, certainly better than two weeks ago. So I'll figure it out. I'm not too concerned about the state of it.”

No Deere Run magic for Lower: Justin Lower, who won the NAIA national individual championship at TPC Deere Run in 2010, wasn't able to duplicate that finish this week, but still took plenty from his JDC experience.

"It was good to be back and there were some good memories," said Lower, who finished with a 2-over 73 that dropped him 23 spots on the leaderboard into a tie for 51st. "Every tournament, especially at this level, is a step forward in your career. I have a sour taste in my mouth today, but it was a good week."

Lower, who sits at 151st on the FedExCup list and is all but assured of a Korn Ferry Tour series final spot, said he will be playing as many of the final five regular-season events as he can in hopes of more tour success.

Albatross: For just the second time since the JDC moved to TPC Deere Run in 2000, an albatross was recorded.

Stephan Jaeger, a 33-year-old from Germany, holed his second shot from 205 yards on the par-5 second hole that played 571 yards Sunday. It highlighted a 5-under 66 for Jaeger, who finished at 10 under for the tournament.

The only other albatross in Deere Run history came from Frank Lickliter in 2000. Lickliter holed a 3-wood from 257 yards for a two on the par-5 second hole.

Nice finish: Jonathan Byrd, the 2007 JDC champ, had a tough time making up any ground on the weekend, but sure left this year's event with a good memory.

He had two birdies and two bogeys on the front 9 on Sunday and carded a birdie on No. 10 before a double at No. 11. He got one back with a birdie at the 14th and then found a flourish. He birdies No. 16, eagled 17 and birdied 18 to play the last three holes in eight strokes.

That helped him to a Sunday 4-under 67 that left him tied for 43rd as he ended a string of three missed cuts here.

Wire-to-wire: J.T. Poston is the second wire-to-wire winner on the PGA Tour this season. Joaquin Niemann led wire-to-wire at the Genesis Invitational.

Bigger than birdie: Sunday’s fourth round had more than a few fun shots.

Not only did Stephan Jaeger sink an albatross on the second hole, but Kevin Streelman recorded the second hole-in-one of the tournament (Patrick Rodgers, hole 3) on the 12th hole.

There were 13 eagles Sunday and 54 overall. There was also 291 birdies Sunday, which brought the total up to 803 for the tournament.

The course scored at an average of 69.638 Sunday, but 69.667 for the tournament, which is the highest at TPC Deere Run since 2017.

The hardest hole of the day was No. 18. The 448-yard par 4 averaged a score of 4.246. The easiest hole of the day was tied between Nos. 2 and 14. The par 5 second averaged 4.449 and the par 4 14th averaged 3.449.

For the tournament, No. 18 was the hardest (4.211) and the easiest was No. 2 (4.531).

Both the front and back 9s played under par on Sunday and for the tournament. Sunday the par 35 front 9 averaged 34.435 and the back 35.203 (Par 36). Overall, the front 9 carded 34.332 and the back 35.335.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0