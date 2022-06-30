JDC: Past champ Frittelli in better spot with title defense behind him

Dylan Frittelli knows what it takes to have success at the John Deere Classic.
The South African tamed the PGA Tour-owned TPC Deere Run course back in 2019 en route to his first and only Tour title.
After waiting a year because of the COVID pandemic to defend his title, he found out how the course can also be humbling when he missed the 2021 cut by a stroke in his delayed title defense.
On Thursday, in the opening round of the $7.1 million event, he was back on the right side of the road, finishing with a 5-under 66 to end up in a four-way tie for fifth. He was four shots off the pace set by leader J.T. Poston.
“Yeah, it feels pretty good to have a good round around here,” said Frittelli after carding a bogey-free round.
Frittelli, who comes in ranked No. 106 on the FedExCup list and with just one Top 10 finish (Valero Texas Open) on his resume this season, admitted to feeling a bit more comfortable trading the role of defending champ for past champ.
“I've only defended three titles before in my life, so it's a different vibe having a bunch of media exposure and people asking for autographs and time and dragging you in different directions,” admitted Frittelli. “I enjoyed it. It was nice to be celebrated two years after winning my first PGA Tour title, but it's definitely a bit more low-key this week, so it was easier to prep for the first round.”
That first round, though, didn’t get off to a very smooth start.
“I probably should have been 2-, 3-over through the first six holes,” he admitted. “I don't think I hit a fairway until 9, so I was all over the place early. The wind was pretty blustery so I tried to keep it in perspective and know that once the wind died down, or if it died down, I could get off to the back nine a little bit.
“Glad I made some putts on the back nine. Glad I stuck to my plan of hitting fairways and greens.”
Heading into Friday’s second round in a great position to not only make the cut, but be in contention, Frittelli hopes he can draw on his 2019 success and keep things rolling.
“I would like to think there are some tee shots I could feel comfortable over and draw on some experience from the final round in 2019, but only time will tell,” Frittelli said. "If I am in contention on Saturday or Sunday I can only answer the question truly then.”
