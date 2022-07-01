JDC: Past champ Moore rekindles hopes after rain delay

Ryan Moore knows how to get his way around the TPC Deere Run layout.

He won the John Deere Classic here in 2016 and tied for second last year when he admitted he didn’t have much of a game.

On Friday, in the second round of the $7.1 million PGA Tour event, Moore showed flashes of that game that earned him a spot on the 2016 Ryder Cup team.

But it took a rain delay for him to find things after a re-start.

After a 1-over front-nine derailed by a pair of three-putts, Moore pieced together a remarkable back nine 6-under 30 that shot him up the leaderboard and not only secured a spot in weekend play, but put him in contention.

“It was a very, very good round of golf,” said Moore of his 7-under 64 that helped him battle back from Thursday’s opening round 1-over 72.

Friday’s 64 was his best round at Deere Run in 48 trips around the 7,200-yard layout.

Heading into Saturday’s third round, Moore was tied for 24th place and nine shots off the pace set by leader J.T. Poston at 15-under.

“It’s hopeful,” said the 39-year-old Moore, who has been battling a balky back the last two years. “You struggle a little bit and you’re fighting to shoot 1- or 2-under. To actually have a nine like that — clicks and shoot 6-under for nine holes and think ‘Hey, I can do this.’”

Moore’s tremendous back nine wasn’t a record — that sits at 8-under. But it was just what he needed to put some life back in his game.

Or maybe it was actually the 1-hour, 16-minute rain delay that did the trick.

Moore had hit his second shot on the par-5 10th just before the siren blew to clear the course with lightning in the area at 10:29 a.m.

“Fortunately, it wasn’t too long; I’ve had some back problems the last couple of years so I really wasn’t looking forward to sitting for two or three hours before we went back out there,” he said. “… Maybe that rain delay did me some good.”

When action resumed, Moore said that he hit a wedge to about 10 feet and made that putt. He followed with birdies at 11, 13, 16, 17 and 18.

“At home playing with friends a week-and-a-half-ago, I shot 10-under and you’re like ‘I know I can still play good golf,’” Moore said. “But it’s obviously a much easier golf course. Doing it in a tournament is very different.

“To see it today, I honestly felt better about it. I’ve had some pretty good rounds the last couple of years and I almost won this tournament last year, not feeling great, it was just a ‘getting it around tournament’ where my swing didn’t feel good, but I knew the course well enough and could keep it in the right places.

“Today, it felt like good quality golf. I struck the ball nicely and hit some great irons. That made today even more encouraging.”

And now, if his back cooperates, he is hoping for two more solid rounds around Deere Run and more upward movement on the leaderboard.