JDC: Poston extends lead at TPC Deere Run

If there is one area where J.T. Poston has struggled this year, it is stringing things together.
After finishing tied for third at the RBC Heritage in April, Poston missed the cut.
After finishing tied for ninth at the Wells Fargo Championship in May, the 27-year-old missed the cut.
Heck, even at last week's Travelers Championship, Poston followed up a career-low 62 with a 70, a round that ultimately cost him as he finished two shots off the lead.
"I think some of those weeks following those good weeks, I don't know if it's a learning curve and I'm just trying to learn how to rest a little bit in between tournaments or kind of best prepare myself for Thursday," Poston said. "I think sometimes I'm learning that it's a little more important to rest a little more and not put quite as much time into practicing and the grinding leading up to the week."
Whatever he's learned is paying off as Poston followed up his scorching opening round 62 with a 6-under 65 Friday and holds a four-shot lead heading into the weekend at the John Deere Classic. That lead is the largest 36-hole lead since the tournament moved to TPC Deere Run in 2000.
He'll tee off with Denny McCarthy at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, the duo chased by a pack that includes 12 players at either 9- or 10-under. Among them is Chris Naegel, who Monday qualified for the tournament and is at 10-under after consecutive rounds of 66.
"Gotta make birdies, no other way around it at this place," McCarthy said. "You can't just coast around making pars around here so I came out with an aggressive mindset, trying to shoot something in the low- to mid-60s."
A day after tough afternoon conditions had Deere Run play over par for the first time since 2003, a 1-hour, 16-minute rain delay and cooler temperatures led to some more favorable conditions.
"It's definitely much easier," said C.T. Pan, who shot 7-under Friday to lead a pack of eight players at 9-under. "Yesterday the wind was howling, I don't know, 12 to 15 miles at times. Today was quiet and softer greens. Even after the rain delay the greens were even softer."
And with those soft greens came low scores. Maverick McNealy and Kelly Kraft both shot Friday lows of 63, and 19 players shot rounds of 65 or better.
That included Poston, who birdied four of his first five holes to quickly move back atop the leaderboard after Matthias Schwab and Chris Gotterup entered the clubhouse at 10-under after the morning wave.
"I didn't want to take my foot off the gas," said Poston, who is looking for his first win since the Wyndham Championship in 2019. "I wanted to try and build that lead as much as I could going into (Saturday) and going into Sunday, and just try and go as low as I can."
Like in Thursday's round, Poston's ball-striking was at a premium. He hit 15 greens and five of his seven birdies came from within 10 feet. He had a 21-foot, 1-inch putt for birdie on the fifth hole and a putt of 42-6 on the ninth hole, a good bounce back after carding his first bogey of the tournament on the sixth hole.
"I mean after kind of giving one back on 6, a pretty careless bogey from the middle of the fairway and a wedge, and just trying to get some of that momentum back," Poston said of his putt on nine. "My speed feels like it's been pretty good. I was just able to match up the line there and make it, which was great, kind of get some momentum back."
Poston has held the 36-hole lead just once before, at the Barbasol Championship last year. There, he held just a one-shot advantage and ultimately lost in a playoff to Seamus Power.
He feels he's learned from that experience.
"I know that week last year probably looked like I was going to run away with it and ended up not winning and losing the playoff," said Poston, who is 32-under in his last six rounds. "I'm only halfway through the tournament. It's easy to get ahead of yourself I think when you got the lead and start thinking about late on Sunday.
"I've got to play a whole other round of golf before I can even think about Sunday."
McCarthy, who is looking for his first career win on the PGA Tour, has been playing a stretch of quality golf, including finishing tied for seventh at the U.S. Open two weeks ago. He stumbled last week by missing the cut at the Travelers Championship, but thinks that may have been just what he needed to contend this week.
"I think I was just exhausted last week, I didn't quite realize how mentally and physically taxing it is to be in contention at a major championship, it was my first time doing it and I was probably still running off a little adrenaline Monday, Tuesday (of last week)," McCarthy said. "You never want to miss cuts but honestly, probably, if I wanted to get into the British Open, which is what the goal is here this week, it was probably a good thing I missed the cut last week so I could come into this week a little more fresh."
McCarthy and Poston are staying in the same house this week, and have been keeping things loose off the course.
"We've been playing some Gin and Yahtzee, and we've been having fun this week," McCarthy said. "It's kept it nice and light, especially after last week when I was really tired, it's nice to be in a house with a bunch of guys and hanging out and going to dinner.
"J.T.'s a good buddy of mine, and I'm looking forward to playing with him and looking forward to maybe trying to apply a little pressure on him."
