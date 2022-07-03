JDC: 'Pretty special': Bezuidenhout and Grillo nab Open Championship spots

J.T. Poston ran away with the tournament, but Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo received about as good of a second place prize as you could get.
And that’s not counting the $631,900 thousand in prize money.
Bezuidenhout and Grillo punched their ticket to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews on July 14th after both finished tied for second at 18-under Sunday at the John Deere Classic in their debuts at the tournament. The JDC is one of five events that is part of the Open Qualifying Series.
Both players have experience at the Open, but this will be the first time each play a tournament at the historic the Old Course at St. Andrews.
“It’s an awesome event, a beautiful tournament,” Bezuidenhout said. “To play at the home of golf as well on the 150th Open (anniversary) is pretty special.”
Bezuidenhout had plans for the Genesis Scottish Open next weekend, but now he’s going to have to find a place to stay for a few extra days after his second-place finish.
“We leave tomorrow afternoon, flying for the Scottish Open, so I guess I’ll be there for two weeks and not one week now,” Bezuidenhout said.
“I knew I was close, either with my world ranking or qualifying through the top 3 here. … I just tried to post a (low) number at the end, and I’m pleased to have done that.”
The South African golfer birdied three of the final five holes to shoot up the leaderboard at the end of the round to pass competitors such as Scott Stallings, Christopher Gotterup, Denny McCarthy, Callum Tarren and Bo Hoag who were all tied or ahead of Bezuidenhout at one point during the back 9. Bezuidenhout finished 5-under on the round.
“I was hitting great putts the whole day. My speed was great,” Bezuidenhout said. “Pity about the last hole. I lipped out on 16 as well and on 12, so I was hitting a lot of good putts. I’m pleased with a good result at the end.”
Bezuidenhout played the final round bogey-free, but Grillo bogeyed both Nos. 12 and 14 on the back 9 and was out of an Open qualifying spot before he teed off at 17.
He reached the par 5 in two and two-putted for birdie to get ahead of Stallings, who would have held the tiebreaker via Official World Golf Rankings. Grillo carded a 2-under 69 on Sunday.
“I knew I could only do so much, and I was able to get a birdie on 17 to basically get into the Open,” Grillo said.
“I’m heading to the Open Championship in St. Andrews. That’s very special. It’s a top 3 place to play golf in the world and I’m definitely looking forward to it.”
Despite how excited he says he is about the qualifying, Grillo said it wasn’t even at the top of his list of accomplishments for this week.
“I wouldn’t put the Open as top 3 goals for this week, but it’s a nice bonus,” Grillo said. “I get to go home first, recharge the batteries.
“Definitely the first (goal) was to come here and win. Every week is a chance to win and you want to make the most of it. I would say second was going up in the world rankings. I’m pretty far behind (at 151). I would like to play the majors next year and qualify on my own and not wait until the last second. And then the third was get a job (PGA Tour card) for next year.”
The Argentine golfer jumped up 62 spots from 147 to 85 in the FexExCup standings with his second place finish, which also puts him in the first playoff event — the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 8. It was a possibility Grillo kept an eye on this weekend at the JDC.
“I would be lying if I wouldn’t tell you that I knew where I was standing and what I needed to do,” Grillo said. "I’m just happy to go home tonight or tomorrow and not play next week. That’s actually nice.”
For Bezuidenhout, the tie for second was the highest finish in his PGA Tour career. He said it’s rewarding to see the results ahead of the Open.
“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” Bezuidenhout said. “I've put in a lot of hard work over the last week, especially my golf swing and just overall my game, my fitness. My trainer is here as well. We've been doing a lot of good things over the last few months, so it's nice to see the results coming through and the hard work is paying off.”
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks up to the scoring trailer with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy, left, celebrates with J.T. Poston, right, after Poston won the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates with fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson chips the ball onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy walks down the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators sit in the shade on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks down the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Gotterup reacts after sinking a chip on the ninth hole during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Kelly Kraft hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings tees off on the second hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits the ball in a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Hoag hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A boat is seen along the Rock River during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Gotterup made perfect contact on this chip that he dropped on the ninth hole for birdie during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after missing his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson putts on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cam Davis hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patton Kizzire chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Scen
Michael Gligic, of Canada, hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Zach Johnson looks down at his club after hitting off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Long hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
Brandon Wu lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patton Kizzire hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Mark Hubbard hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore putts on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Wu chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore lines up his putt on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Wu tees off on the 10th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Thompson hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Tommy Gainey hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson walks down the fairway on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Satoshi Kodaira, of Japan, hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
C.T. Pan hits the ball on the first hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Moore hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Patrick Flavin follows through on his approach to the fifth green during Sunday's final round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Flavin shot a 6-under 65 on Sunday and finished tied for 11th.
Spectators walk past a Birdies For Charity sign during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy on Sunday evening at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with his John Deere Classic winnings, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston walks past his ball before taking his fourth stroke on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scenes from the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, speaks after the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Clair Peterson, executive director of the John Deere Classic, reaches out to congratulate J.T. Poston on winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston reaches out to celebrate with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston celebrates with his caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston poses with the John Deere Classic trophy, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, acknowledges the crowd after finishing on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Denny McCarthy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, lines up his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, talks with a rules official about his shot against a tent on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hank Lebioda chips out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy watches his putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Doug Milne and J.T. Poston speak during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Callum Tarren, of England, watches his shot on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy reacts after missing his first putt on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston speaks during a press conference after winning the 2022 John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chris Naegel putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cam Davis, of Australia, putts on the 18th hole during the final round of the John Deere Classic, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston talks to fiancee Kelly Cox after winning the final round of the John Deere Classic on Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Emiliano Grillo lines up a putt in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Denny McCarthy reads the green in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston and caddie Aaron Flener walk up the 18th fairway in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Callum Tarren shakes hands with Bo Hoag after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Scott Stallings walks off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Emiliano Grillo, left, and Denny McCarthy, right, walk off the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston celebrates with caddie Aaron Flener after winning the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
Callum Tarren waves to the crowd in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston waves to the crowd on the 18th hole in the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
J.T. Poston, right, fiancee Kelly Cox, middle and caddie Aaron Flener, left, celebrate after the final round of the John Deere Classic Sunday at TPC Deere Run.
