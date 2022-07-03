JDC: 'Pretty special': Bezuidenhout and Grillo nab Open Championship spots

J.T. Poston ran away with the tournament, but Christiaan Bezuidenhout and Emiliano Grillo received about as good of a second place prize as you could get.

And that’s not counting the $631,900 thousand in prize money.

Bezuidenhout and Grillo punched their ticket to the 150th Open Championship at St. Andrews on July 14th after both finished tied for second at 18-under Sunday at the John Deere Classic in their debuts at the tournament. The JDC is one of five events that is part of the Open Qualifying Series.

Both players have experience at the Open, but this will be the first time each play a tournament at the historic the Old Course at St. Andrews.

“It’s an awesome event, a beautiful tournament,” Bezuidenhout said. “To play at the home of golf as well on the 150th Open (anniversary) is pretty special.”

Bezuidenhout had plans for the Genesis Scottish Open next weekend, but now he’s going to have to find a place to stay for a few extra days after his second-place finish.

“We leave tomorrow afternoon, flying for the Scottish Open, so I guess I’ll be there for two weeks and not one week now,” Bezuidenhout said.

“I knew I was close, either with my world ranking or qualifying through the top 3 here. … I just tried to post a (low) number at the end, and I’m pleased to have done that.”

The South African golfer birdied three of the final five holes to shoot up the leaderboard at the end of the round to pass competitors such as Scott Stallings, Christopher Gotterup, Denny McCarthy, Callum Tarren and Bo Hoag who were all tied or ahead of Bezuidenhout at one point during the back 9. Bezuidenhout finished 5-under on the round.

“I was hitting great putts the whole day. My speed was great,” Bezuidenhout said. “Pity about the last hole. I lipped out on 16 as well and on 12, so I was hitting a lot of good putts. I’m pleased with a good result at the end.”

Bezuidenhout played the final round bogey-free, but Grillo bogeyed both Nos. 12 and 14 on the back 9 and was out of an Open qualifying spot before he teed off at 17.

He reached the par 5 in two and two-putted for birdie to get ahead of Stallings, who would have held the tiebreaker via Official World Golf Rankings. Grillo carded a 2-under 69 on Sunday.

“I knew I could only do so much, and I was able to get a birdie on 17 to basically get into the Open,” Grillo said.

“I’m heading to the Open Championship in St. Andrews. That’s very special. It’s a top 3 place to play golf in the world and I’m definitely looking forward to it.”

Despite how excited he says he is about the qualifying, Grillo said it wasn’t even at the top of his list of accomplishments for this week.

“I wouldn’t put the Open as top 3 goals for this week, but it’s a nice bonus,” Grillo said. “I get to go home first, recharge the batteries.

“Definitely the first (goal) was to come here and win. Every week is a chance to win and you want to make the most of it. I would say second was going up in the world rankings. I’m pretty far behind (at 151). I would like to play the majors next year and qualify on my own and not wait until the last second. And then the third was get a job (PGA Tour card) for next year.”

The Argentine golfer jumped up 62 spots from 147 to 85 in the FexExCup standings with his second place finish, which also puts him in the first playoff event — the FedEx St. Jude Championship on August 8. It was a possibility Grillo kept an eye on this weekend at the JDC.

“I would be lying if I wouldn’t tell you that I knew where I was standing and what I needed to do,” Grillo said. "I’m just happy to go home tonight or tomorrow and not play next week. That’s actually nice.”

For Bezuidenhout, the tie for second was the highest finish in his PGA Tour career. He said it’s rewarding to see the results ahead of the Open.

“It’s definitely a confidence booster,” Bezuidenhout said. “I've put in a lot of hard work over the last week, especially my golf swing and just overall my game, my fitness. My trainer is here as well. We've been doing a lot of good things over the last few months, so it's nice to see the results coming through and the hard work is paying off.”

