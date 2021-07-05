JDC qualifiers cover spectrum of golf success, dreams

Nervous or not, Lee and Gannon are now in their first PGA Tour events. The 33-year-old Cole and 24-year-old Smalley have both survived qualifying and played in the U.S. Open. Cole finished +8 and missed the 36-hole cut at Torrey Pines in San Diego last month. Smalley made the field for the 2017 U.S. Open at Erin Hills while at Duke University and has two other PGA Tour starts via Monday qualifying.

“This was a big part; success on Monday is really success for the week,” said Smalley who has former tour status and had his mom, Maria, handling caddie duties with a push cart on Monday. “Making it through a Monday, it's almost like the tournament seems easier because you're already there instead of having to think about 'Geez, I have to get through Monday in order to be there.' Now, this eases me since I'm already there for the tournament.”

Cole, who says he has 55 mini-tour wins to his credit in Florida events, is No. 107 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list and is using this to try to get enough non-tour points to get into the KFT finals. The son of former pro golfers Bobby Cole and Laura Baugh said he hopes his experience at the U.S. Open helps him this week on a course he knows little about.