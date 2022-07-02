JDC: Saturday notebook: Johnson moves up, takes shot at LIV Golf

After two straight rounds of 69, Zach Johnson shot a 4-under 67 to move up 10 spots on the leaderboard after the third round of the John Deere Classic.

The 2012 JDC champion is tied for 36th at 8-under and is 11 shots back heading into Sunday. He had several good moments Saturday, including a chip-in on No. 17 for eagle.

“You can call it impressive, you can call it lucky, you can call it perfect, you can call it fortuitous. It’s all of the above,” Johnson said.

“When it left my face I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I knew it was going to be close, whether or not it went in. It was ridiculous.”

As one of the bigger names at the tournament, a large gathering of fans followed Johnson throughout the day. When he was asked about fan support for the JDC, Johnson referenced the LIV Golf event taking place in Oregon.

“Sounds to me like we got a lot more people here than the other event somewhere going on, so ...” Johnson said. “But we should, because this is the best place to play.”

He also shot down any complaints some may have about the field not being as strong as some would like.

“I know we don’t have the top whatever index or world ranking or whatever, but the guys here are really, really good and they’re hungry," Johnson said.

“We have that every week. That’s the difficulty. It’s impressive. That’s why the PGA Tour is the best.”

No pressure: Three players who finish in the top 10 here this week will earn spots in the historic 150th Open Championship in two weeks at St. Andrews Golf Club in Scotland.

The players gunning for those spots in Sunday's final round at TPC Deere Run will get a reminder of the haul they are playing for when they begin the fourth round.

The Claret Jug, the prize for winning the Open Championship, will be on display on the first tee on Sunday along with the bronze buck trophy that goes to the JDC champ.

Low scores stand out: Saturday was the seventh-lowest scoring average (68.609) of a John Deere Classic in tournament history.

Many players mentioned the soft greens and ideal weather conditions as reasons for the low scores.

The two easiest holes were Nos. 2 and 17, which are both par 5s. No. 17 had nine eagles and an average score of 4.406. No. 2 also had nine eagles, but 12 more birdies (36) than the 17th hole. Only No. 14 had more birdies (38), which played the third easiest.

The toughest hole was the par 3 7th. Only three birdies were recorded, one of which was by 53-year-old Omar Uresti. The hole played at an average of 3.246 and had the most bogeys (18) of any hole Saturday.

Both the front and back-nine played over a stroke under par. The front-nine averaged 33.754 (par 35) and the back-nine averaged 34.855 (36).

Lower goes low again: Justin Lower, who won the NAIA National Championship individual title at TPC Deere Run in 2010, is keeping the good mojo going in Silvis through three rounds of the John Deere Classic.

The 33-year-old shot his second consecutive 4-under 67 and finished at 9-under par and is tied for 29th. He could have been in much better shape had it not been for a bogey on 15 and a double bogey on 18 when an aggressive approach from the tree on the right ended up in the water.

“Today, I got off to a great start,” said Lower, who hit 6-iron from 193 yards to nine feet on the par 5 second hole for eagle. “I tried to keep it going the best I could. I know where you can’t miss it on this course and I missed it in those spots on a couple of holes. It’s a very gettable golf course, but if you’re not on, it can get you back as well.”

Big birds: During Friday's second round of the JDC, the field of 152 put up some incredible birdie numbers.

In all, 682 birdies were posted on Friday which marks the most ever in tournament history for a Thursday or Friday round. There were 300 birdies on Saturday from the post-cut field.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0