JDC: Saturday notebook: Johnson moves up, takes shot at LIV Golf

Staff report
After two straight rounds of 69, Zach Johnson shot a 4-under 67 to move up 10 spots on the leaderboard after the third round of the John Deere Classic.
The 2012 JDC champion is tied for 36th at 8-under and is 11 shots back heading into Sunday. He had several good moments Saturday, including a chip-in on No. 17 for eagle.
“You can call it impressive, you can call it lucky, you can call it perfect, you can call it fortuitous. It’s all of the above,” Johnson said.
“When it left my face I said, ‘Oh my goodness.’ I knew it was going to be close, whether or not it went in. It was ridiculous.”
As one of the bigger names at the tournament, a large gathering of fans followed Johnson throughout the day. When he was asked about fan support for the JDC, Johnson referenced the LIV Golf event taking place in Oregon.
“Sounds to me like we got a lot more people here than the other event somewhere going on, so ...” Johnson said. “But we should, because this is the best place to play.”
He also shot down any complaints some may have about the field not being as strong as some would like.
“I know we don’t have the top whatever index or world ranking or whatever, but the guys here are really, really good and they’re hungry," Johnson said.
“We have that every week. That’s the difficulty. It’s impressive. That’s why the PGA Tour is the best.”
No pressure: Three players who finish in the top 10 here this week will earn spots in the historic 150th Open Championship in two weeks at St. Andrews Golf Club in Scotland.
The players gunning for those spots in Sunday's final round at TPC Deere Run will get a reminder of the haul they are playing for when they begin the fourth round.
The Claret Jug, the prize for winning the Open Championship, will be on display on the first tee on Sunday along with the bronze buck trophy that goes to the JDC champ.
Low scores stand out: Saturday was the seventh-lowest scoring average (68.609) of a John Deere Classic in tournament history.
Many players mentioned the soft greens and ideal weather conditions as reasons for the low scores.
The two easiest holes were Nos. 2 and 17, which are both par 5s. No. 17 had nine eagles and an average score of 4.406. No. 2 also had nine eagles, but 12 more birdies (36) than the 17th hole. Only No. 14 had more birdies (38), which played the third easiest.
The toughest hole was the par 3 7th. Only three birdies were recorded, one of which was by 53-year-old Omar Uresti. The hole played at an average of 3.246 and had the most bogeys (18) of any hole Saturday.
Both the front and back-nine played over a stroke under par. The front-nine averaged 33.754 (par 35) and the back-nine averaged 34.855 (36).
Lower goes low again: Justin Lower, who won the NAIA National Championship individual title at TPC Deere Run in 2010, is keeping the good mojo going in Silvis through three rounds of the John Deere Classic.
The 33-year-old shot his second consecutive 4-under 67 and finished at 9-under par and is tied for 29th. He could have been in much better shape had it not been for a bogey on 15 and a double bogey on 18 when an aggressive approach from the tree on the right ended up in the water.
“Today, I got off to a great start,” said Lower, who hit 6-iron from 193 yards to nine feet on the par 5 second hole for eagle. “I tried to keep it going the best I could. I know where you can’t miss it on this course and I missed it in those spots on a couple of holes. It’s a very gettable golf course, but if you’re not on, it can get you back as well.”
Big birds: During Friday's second round of the JDC, the field of 152 put up some incredible birdie numbers.
In all, 682 birdies were posted on Friday which marks the most ever in tournament history for a Thursday or Friday round. There were 300 birdies on Saturday from the post-cut field.
Photos: Third Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Greyson Sigg hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire hits off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pair of honorary observers watch the green on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk to the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
The John Deere logo sits behind Denny McCarthy as he walks toward the green on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday.
ALEX GANT
Alex Smalley hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson reads the green on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Seung-Yul Noh jumps in the air at an attempt to see the green on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson hits from the fairway fringe on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Gary Francque holds up a quiet sign on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Dustin Elsbury of Burlington, Wis., rests in the grass on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Scott Stallings high-fives a fan after finishing Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He is in second place, three strokes behind leader J.T. Poston.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the green on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Anirban Lahiri, of India, hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A group of golfers walk to the green on the fourth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup, right, looks for his ball in the woods on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup takes a lateral drop after hitting his tee shot into the woods on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks along the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup catches his ball on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Lipsky hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators follow J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy signs autographs during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard hits the ball onto the green from the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Grillo is one of three players in a tie for second at 16-under.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings signs autographs during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston talks with his caddie Aaron Flener before hitting off the tee box on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings watches his approach shot fly to the 18th green during Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. That approach shot flew the green, but Stallings got up-and-down to save par.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy walks with his caddie Derek Smith after hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy reacts after hitting out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson watches his drive on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ricky Barnes and Alex Smalley walk from the 17th green to the 18th tee box during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Brandon Wu on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
James Hahn takes a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Jim Flick wears a straw hat with a collection of pins for every year he has volunteered the last nine years of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Justin Lower watches his drive on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson hits from the green-side bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Rory Sabbatini rests on his club while waiting the xxx hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators watch Justin Lower's shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday.
ALEX GANT
Martin Trainer and his caddie in the rough on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey talks with PGA Tour rules official Rich Pierson on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey and PGA Tour rules official Rich Pierson attempt a drop ball on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators sit on the hill by the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ricky Barnes hands off his putter to his caddie after the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tim Parker marks Brandon Wu's drive on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Patrick Flavin shakes hands with Bo Hoag after completing their round on the the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Andrew Putnam shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Anthony Lange, right, and his brother Carter, left, hold up bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Carter Lange collects golf balls from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Anthony Lange and his brother Carter with bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag takes a shot from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag makes his way to the scoring trailer after completing his third round at TPC Deere Run on Saturday in Silvis. Hoag shot an eight-under 63 and is three shots off J.T. Poston's lead.
ALEX GANT
Brandon Wu shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy walks off the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hands a ball to Lisa Volk of Ames who carried the standard bared sign for McCarthy and J.T. Poston on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A CBS Sports drone flies over the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
"The Postman" is engraved on J.T. Poston's 60 degree wedge during the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators sit in a hospitality structure on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nearby boaters cruise along the Rock River passing by the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators gather along the hill on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston make their way to the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads the tournament at 19-under while McCarthy is tied for second at 16-under.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy reads the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy waits to putt on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston watches his shot from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy shoots from the fairway on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston makes his way to the scoring trailer after completing his round on the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads by three shots heading into the final round.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
