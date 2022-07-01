JDC: Simpson, defending champ Glover head home; Johnson makes cut

The top ranked golfer in the John Deere Classic won’t be around for the weekend.

Webb Simpson, No. 58 in the Official World Golf Rankings, settled for bogey on the final hole of his round to finish 1-under, two off the cut line. Simpson found the fairway bunker before flying his approach well over the green.

He was left with a 32-footer for par, which missed by inches to the right.

“It was unfortunate,” Simpson said. “I came in feeling confident and just made too many mistakes in two days. I hate to leave, but I would love to come back next year.

“I love coming here. Great golf course, great area and lovely fans. It’s nice to be in a city where you don’t hear crazy or obnoxious comments from the crowd. Fans love golf here.”

Lucas Glover, the 2021 JDC champion, also had his tournament and title defense cut short after falling a shot shy of the cut.

A 3-over 74 in the opening round, which was Glover’s highest at the JDC in 30 rounds, put the defending champ in a tough spot, but he bounced back with a 5-under 66 to put himself in contention for a weekend spot.

Glover was 4-under through eight holes after sticking four approaches within 15 feet.

“I putted really well from outside five feet, but still missed two short ones which is something I’ve been fighting quite a while,” Glover said. “But today was good. Got out to a nice start and hit the ball really well. Turned a 63 or 64 into a 66 and now I have to sweat the cut. It is what it is.”

The day ended with a birdie which had him above the cut line until late Friday afternoon.

“I usually wouldn’t have hit driver, but I knew I needed a birdie to have a chance and I hit a nice one,” Glover said. “I had a decent iron shot and made a nice putt. I wanted that one.

“I never like to miss cuts, especially here after last year.”

Glover is the sixth straight JDC champion not to play the weekend the following year — Jordan Spieth (didn't defend 2016), Ryan Moore (missed cut in 2017), Bryson DeChambeau (withdrew in 2018), Michael Kim (missed cut in 2019) and Dylan Frittelli (missed cut in 2021).

Zach Johnson found himself on the right side of the cut line.

The two-time major winner and 2012 JDC champion moved on through to the weekend with his second straight round 2-under 69. It was the 66th time Johnson shot par or better in 72 career rounds at TPC Deere Run and the 17th time he made the cut in 20 appearances.

After Johnson said Thursday was one of the hardest days he’s ever seen the course play, the conditions were better Friday with little to no wind.

“Today was much more manageable and gettable,” Johnson said. “Yesterday I putted better as a whole and probably hit it just as good today — just didn’t hit many wedges close. Actually hit some wedges where I thought, man, that’s not going to be very good. I missed yardages, missed clubs.

“I hit some good shots and I gave myself opportunities for the most part almost every hole, especially coming in. That’s all you can ask for.”