JDC: Sponsor exemptions Gotterup, Flavin soaring

As a sponsor exemption playing in a PGA Tour event, your expectations can be sky high in anticipation of what could be a life-changing dream week.
Two of the youngsters who received special invitations into this week’s $7.1 million John Deere Classic are turning their opportunities into a week they may never forget.
Chris Gotterup, the highly decorated All-American out of Rutgers and Oklahoma, shot a Friday 4-under 67 at TPC Deere Run and finished his rain-hampered morning round in what would become a tie for third place.
Patrick Flavin, an Illinois native playing his first PGA Tour event in his home state, rallied on Friday to make the cut and get two more rounds in his home-state event. After Thursday’s opening round of 1-under 70, he came back with a Friday 5-under 66 that moved him to 6-under for the tourney and inside the Top 25, moving up 22 spots on the leaderboard.
“There were a lot of times out there that I was trying to not get ahead of myself and get the shivers-down-the-spine thing,” said Flavin with a huge smile after completing his round. “That’s my joy for the game and love for the game. Just to be able to play the weekend in a PGA Tour event in Illinois is a dream come true.”
It’s also a testament to the tournament officials who extended those special invites to play in the 156-man field. There were eight players in the field on sponsor exemptions. Morgan Hoffmann (72-64, -6) was the only other one to make the cut, joining Flavin in a 13-player tie for 24th.
Flavin and Gotterup did it with some impressive — if somewhat interesting — golf.
Flavin saved par on his final hole after his approach bounced into the chair of a greenside volunteer and he received a free drop.
“First time that has happened,” said the 26-year-old with a smile.
But him making the cut in a PGA Tour event is nothing new. After having Monday qualified into five previous PGA Tour events, the Korn Ferry Tour player made the cut in his first three Tour starts. He missed the 36-hole cut in his next four starts, including last week's Travelers Championship.
“It was incredibly satisfying as a whole,” said Flavin of his experience so far at Deere Run. “It was so much fun to be out there with my family and friends. I really wanted to stick around and play the weekend, so to go bogey-free today, it felt awesome.”
Gotterup had high hopes for the week and turned those into a rare occurrence being a sponsor exemption near the top of the leaderboard. He has carried himself with quiet confidence all week.
“Obviously we still got a long ways to go here, but I do think that like coming out of college I did think my game would translate really well to pro golf,” said the 2022 Nicklaus and Haskins award winner after Friday's round. “… So I'm comfortable, and if I'm hitting it good I don't see why I shouldn't play well. Yeah, when I'm hitting it good it feels pretty easy, so hopefully, I just keep hitting it good.”
Can the 26-year-old Flavin keep moving up the board?
Can the 22-year-old Gotterup remain in contention?
They are both in rarefied air and in position to continue adding to remarkable stories for the week.
Sure, David Gossett won the 2001 event here on a sponsor exemption, proving there are exceptions to the rules.
Still, having two young guns in position to add to the lore of JDC sponsor exemptions doing great things makes for a unique story.
And also adds more credit to the job retiring JDC executive director Clair Peterson does picking the guys who get special invitations.
“We’re obviously fans of theirs and hope for the best in their professional careers,” said Peterson of the sponsor exemptions enjoying success and becoming loyal participants in the event. “Seeing them perform well makes us happy and validates our thoughts of them being ready for PGA Tour golf.
“In the case of Chris and Patrick, as of today, they are very comfortable out there and playing well.”
For Flavin, making the cut in his first start in his home state left him ecstatic. And with a slightly altered outlook.
“It definitely changes your perspective as to who you are as a player,” Flavin said. “You always say that you can do it, and I’ve done it a few times, but every time you make the cut and get more rounds on the PGA Tour you are gaining very valuable experience.
“I know I belong out here and the plan is to secure my full PGA Tour card. This is definitely Step 1 toward that for sure.”
We will see the next two days if either can make more major strides toward their potentially bright futures.
Photos: Second Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston heads into the third round with a four-shot lead.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandt Snedeker chips out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Golfers pile into a van after a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Gotterup putts on the second hole during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Gotterup birdied the par-5 hole in his 4-under round of 67.
NIKOS FRAZIER
K.J. Choi putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators take shelter during a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators take shelter during a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brandon Wu hits the ball off a hill on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Peter Malnati hits the ball out of a bunker and into the hole on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Hadwin hits the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Illinois native Patrick Flavin watches his approach shot from the fairway on the ninth hole during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Christopher Gotterup watches his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
David Skinns putts on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators find shelter underneath a tent near the clubhouse during a rain delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Callum Tarren frustrated after missing a putt on the 14th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
A PGA Tour rules official, center, examines Patrick Flavin's ball, which landed in the chair of volunteer Areanne Arb of Sun Prairie, Wis., on the ninth hole during Friday's second round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Marcus Burkeybile stands underneath his umbrella during a rain delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ben Kohles and his caddie read a putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
A volunteer lounges in their chair along the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag hits the ball into a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Lipsky putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dawie van der Walt hits the ball on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Adam Hadwin putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lanto Griffin putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators try to stay dry during a weather delay in the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Harry Higgs chips out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dawie van der Walt hits the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Peter Malnati hits the ball out of a bunker and into the hole on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators seek shelter during a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Sahith Theegala hits the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lanto Griffin chips on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brian Stuard putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Justin Lower plays with a tee marker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jim Knous putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch Sahith Theegala hit the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Stone House is seen during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Charles Howell III putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag and his caddie, Kris Maerke talk through a shot on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Volunteers watch a group of golfers pass them on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Peter Malnati reacts after hitting the ball out of a bunker and into the hole on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ted Potter Jr. chips the ball onto the green on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dawie van der Walt putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Stephan Jaeger hits the ball out of a bunker on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jim Knous tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Preston Stanley hits the ball on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson makes his way down the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators take shelter during a weather delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Boo Weekley putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ted Potter Jr. putts on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A volunteer keeps score for a group on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Ghim tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jonas Blixt tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren and his caddie, Ryan Boshoven, sit on a bench on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
D.J. Trahan tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Ghim talks with his caddie, Shota Takada, before teeing off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
RIchard S. Johnson tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patrick Rodgers tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Justin Lower tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey tees off during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Tommy Gainey talks with caddie before teeing off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Henrik Norlander tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Armour tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A volunteer holds up a "All Ears" sign during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Max McGreevy tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Doug Ghim hits the ball on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
D.J. Trahan hands his club to his caddie, Zeke Salas, after teeing off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chad Ramey putts on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ricky Barnes reacts after putting on the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jim Knous chips the ball onto the green on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A woman watches Dylan Frittelli putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Customers pick up their order of Whitey's Ice Cream during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Webb Simpson putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer putt from the hospitality structures on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bo Hoag hits the ball on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Piercy hits the ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Peter Malnati chips the ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Seth Reeves hits out of a bunker on the first hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators file past the tee box on the sixth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel, a Monday qualifier for the John Deere Classic, shot his second straight 66 on Friday at TPC Deere Run to sit in a four-way tie for third heading into weekend play.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch Dylan Frittelli walk into a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chad Ramey hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch golfers tee off on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Camilo Villegas putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Brett Drewitt tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lanto Griffin putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson putts on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jim Knous hits the ball on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits the ball out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jared Wolfe tees off on the second hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Jonathan Byrd reacts after putting on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Taylor Moore putts on the fifth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cam Davis hits the ball on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout hits the ball on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Zach Johnson reacts after missing a putt on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Cameron Champ hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lucas Gover hits the ball on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
The Fan Zone stands between the eighth and ninth holes during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup tees off on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Morgan Hoffmann hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Bryan Brehm putts on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Piercy tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup hits the ball out of a bunker on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup hits the ball onto the green on the 10th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Lanto Frittelli hits the ball out of a bunker on the eighth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer putt from the hospitality structures on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Lipsky tees off on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Brehm hits the ball onto the green on the fourth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Graham Mueller, 11, shows the collection of autographs he has gotten throughout the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Gligic reads the green on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Doc Redman and his group walk toward their second shots on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Gligic walks down the fairway on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Zach Johnson lifts his ball on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Water droplets run down a reflective John Deere crest on the back of the 18th green tent during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Zach Johnson and his caddie Brian Smith talk after a putt on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Micahel Gligic fist bumps Graham Muller, 11, after finishing on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
C.T. Pan waves to the crowd after on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Doc Redman examines his shot from the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
David Skinns on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Patrick Flavin chips on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
C.T. Pan hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Joe Manahan and his wife Mallory swait underneath their umbrellas during a rain delay during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Doc Redman hits from the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Callum Tarren walks from the 17th green towards the 18th tee box during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Justin Lower tees off on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Greyson Sigg on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Patrick Flavin shakes hands with spectators as he finishes on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ben Kohles puts on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Jim Knous putts on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Maverick McNealy hits from a fairway bunker on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ben Martin hits from behind a tree on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Kevin Tway hits from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Matthias Schwab and his caddie James Baker converse on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Emiliano Grillo watches his putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Matthias Schwab waves to the crowd on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey hits from the rough on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Johnson Wagner tees off on the 16th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Matthias Schwab tees off on the 16th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Chris Naegel watches Jared Wolfe putt on the ninth hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Maverick McNealy gives a thumbs up after finishing his second round on the ninth hole during the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Chappell putts on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chad Ramey tees off on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch Chad Ramey putt on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits out of a bunker on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 15th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Brehm hits out of a bunker on the 16th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston reacts after putting on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Brehm putts on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chad Ramey chips the ball onto the green on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pair of police officers ride around in a golf cart during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball onto the green on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 17th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Chappell chips on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hands a hat back to a boy after autographing it during the second round of the John Deere Classic on Friday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kevin Chappell tees off on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor putts on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball on the 18th hole during the second round of the John Deere Classic, Friday, July 1, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.