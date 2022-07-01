JDC: Sponsor exemptions Gotterup, Flavin soaring

As a sponsor exemption playing in a PGA Tour event, your expectations can be sky high in anticipation of what could be a life-changing dream week.

Two of the youngsters who received special invitations into this week’s $7.1 million John Deere Classic are turning their opportunities into a week they may never forget.

Chris Gotterup, the highly decorated All-American out of Rutgers and Oklahoma, shot a Friday 4-under 67 at TPC Deere Run and finished his rain-hampered morning round in what would become a tie for third place.

Patrick Flavin, an Illinois native playing his first PGA Tour event in his home state, rallied on Friday to make the cut and get two more rounds in his home-state event. After Thursday’s opening round of 1-under 70, he came back with a Friday 5-under 66 that moved him to 6-under for the tourney and inside the Top 25, moving up 22 spots on the leaderboard.

“There were a lot of times out there that I was trying to not get ahead of myself and get the shivers-down-the-spine thing,” said Flavin with a huge smile after completing his round. “That’s my joy for the game and love for the game. Just to be able to play the weekend in a PGA Tour event in Illinois is a dream come true.”

It’s also a testament to the tournament officials who extended those special invites to play in the 156-man field. There were eight players in the field on sponsor exemptions. Morgan Hoffmann (72-64, -6) was the only other one to make the cut, joining Flavin in a 13-player tie for 24th.

Flavin and Gotterup did it with some impressive — if somewhat interesting — golf.

Flavin saved par on his final hole after his approach bounced into the chair of a greenside volunteer and he received a free drop.

“First time that has happened,” said the 26-year-old with a smile.

But him making the cut in a PGA Tour event is nothing new. After having Monday qualified into five previous PGA Tour events, the Korn Ferry Tour player made the cut in his first three Tour starts. He missed the 36-hole cut in his next four starts, including last week's Travelers Championship.

“It was incredibly satisfying as a whole,” said Flavin of his experience so far at Deere Run. “It was so much fun to be out there with my family and friends. I really wanted to stick around and play the weekend, so to go bogey-free today, it felt awesome.”

Gotterup had high hopes for the week and turned those into a rare occurrence being a sponsor exemption near the top of the leaderboard. He has carried himself with quiet confidence all week.

“Obviously we still got a long ways to go here, but I do think that like coming out of college I did think my game would translate really well to pro golf,” said the 2022 Nicklaus and Haskins award winner after Friday's round. “… So I'm comfortable, and if I'm hitting it good I don't see why I shouldn't play well. Yeah, when I'm hitting it good it feels pretty easy, so hopefully, I just keep hitting it good.”

Can the 26-year-old Flavin keep moving up the board?

Can the 22-year-old Gotterup remain in contention?

They are both in rarefied air and in position to continue adding to remarkable stories for the week.

Sure, David Gossett won the 2001 event here on a sponsor exemption, proving there are exceptions to the rules.

Still, having two young guns in position to add to the lore of JDC sponsor exemptions doing great things makes for a unique story.

And also adds more credit to the job retiring JDC executive director Clair Peterson does picking the guys who get special invitations.

“We’re obviously fans of theirs and hope for the best in their professional careers,” said Peterson of the sponsor exemptions enjoying success and becoming loyal participants in the event. “Seeing them perform well makes us happy and validates our thoughts of them being ready for PGA Tour golf.

“In the case of Chris and Patrick, as of today, they are very comfortable out there and playing well.”

For Flavin, making the cut in his first start in his home state left him ecstatic. And with a slightly altered outlook.

“It definitely changes your perspective as to who you are as a player,” Flavin said. “You always say that you can do it, and I’ve done it a few times, but every time you make the cut and get more rounds on the PGA Tour you are gaining very valuable experience.

“I know I belong out here and the plan is to secure my full PGA Tour card. This is definitely Step 1 toward that for sure.”