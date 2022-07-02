JDC: Stallings finds new magic in old irons

Scott Stallings has gone back to some old equipment in hopes of re-creating some even older results.

Putting older model Titleist T100 irons back in his bag last week in a T8 finish at the Travelers Championship has been beneficial to his approach on the course, and that showed in Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.

He carded a 7-under 64 — tied for the day’s second-best round — as he moved into a three-way tie for second place, three shots behind leader J.T. Poston, who sits at 19-under in the $7.1 million event that was played under nearly perfect conditions.

The 64 was his 21st consecutive round of par or better at the JDC and ran his streak of consecutive rounds on Tour in the 60s to six.

He is one of only four among the top 15 players on the leaderboard who has won a Tour event.

And Stallings wants to add another notch in his belt.

“My goal was to come here and win the tournament,” said the 37-year-old who is enjoying a resurgence, of sorts, in his game.

He hopes to bank on some of that past success and experience even though his last victory came at the Farmers Insurance Open in the 2013-14 season — nearly two years before a three-month suspension from the Tour in 2015. He self-reported the use of a hormone prescribed by his doctor to help him address a documented medical condition. The hormone was considered a performance-enhancing drug by the Tour.

“Absolutely,” he said of relying on his past experience. “But it’s been a helluva long time since I’ve done that. It’s more of just understanding the expectation of what you do when you go out there and make sure you put yourself in spots where you can be aggressive and continue like you have the last three days.”

Saturday’s seven-birdie round was a clean one as he went bogey free. He kept it that way with a nice nine-foot par putt on No. 18 to close out the 64.

Stallings admits that the iron change wasn’t the only difference-maker in his career on the course.

“Oh, it's definitely the player,” he said when asked if the biggest change was the equipment or the player. “I mean, as much as I want to think it has to do with the equipment, it's definitely me and the comfortability being over the top of the ball and being able to go and execute under pressure.”

He may feel a bit of that in what is shaping up to be a Sunday shootout as 15 players are within seven shots of Poston’s lead.

But Stallings, who has been on the grind for seven straight weeks, is looking forward to the opportunity that presents itself at a place where he has a best finish of T5, that coming in 2017 when he finished 15-under.

“I have no idea what tomorrow holds,” Stallings said. “I know that I have some things that I can control and kind of manage expectations, understand, but I showed up here Tuesday morning and told my caddie, if we're here for anything other than to have a chance to win on Sunday then we don't need to be here.

“You know, that was kind of my mindset going in. I've played a ton of golf going into this week, and obviously had a great Sunday last week (63 at TPC River Highlands) to kind of build some momentum going in here."

And that could lead to a big decision.

There are three spots up for grabs for the upcoming Open Championship. The top three finishers within the top 10 not already exempt for the Open earn invites.

But Stallings was adamant that earning an Open spot is not on his mind.

“Couldn’t tell you, buddy; haven’t even given it a thought,” was his response to keeping his long run of tournaments going. “… Honestly, at the end of the day, I just win the tournament and not worry about what comes with it.”

Factoring into that could be his new approach to things off the course. He has had sinus surgery and back issues that have led to a new lifestyle and renewed family focus since 2015.

“I've told this story a million times,” he said. “I feel like I definitely got a second chance at my career. All the changes and everything that I made throughout my body and life and everything, that was — that had nothing to do with golf whatsoever.

“If I got a chance to play, if I got a chance to further my career on Tour, it was an added bonus, but I needed to make the change to be the husband and father that my kids and wife deserve, and to try to be a good steward of my body and take care of things I need to and golf is secondary.

“It's obviously a huge blessing and honor to be out here for what I feel like is a second go-around.”

And come Sunday, a shot at his fourth PGA Tour title.

