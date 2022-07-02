JDC: Stallings finds new magic in old irons

Scott Stallings has gone back to some old equipment in hopes of re-creating some even older results.
Putting older model Titleist T100 irons back in his bag last week in a T8 finish at the Travelers Championship has been beneficial to his approach on the course, and that showed in Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run.
He carded a 7-under 64 — tied for the day’s second-best round — as he moved into a three-way tie for second place, three shots behind leader J.T. Poston, who sits at 19-under in the $7.1 million event that was played under nearly perfect conditions.
The 64 was his 21st consecutive round of par or better at the JDC and ran his streak of consecutive rounds on Tour in the 60s to six.
He is one of only four among the top 15 players on the leaderboard who has won a Tour event.
And Stallings wants to add another notch in his belt.
“My goal was to come here and win the tournament,” said the 37-year-old who is enjoying a resurgence, of sorts, in his game.
He hopes to bank on some of that past success and experience even though his last victory came at the Farmers Insurance Open in the 2013-14 season — nearly two years before a three-month suspension from the Tour in 2015. He self-reported the use of a hormone prescribed by his doctor to help him address a documented medical condition. The hormone was considered a performance-enhancing drug by the Tour.
“Absolutely,” he said of relying on his past experience. “But it’s been a helluva long time since I’ve done that. It’s more of just understanding the expectation of what you do when you go out there and make sure you put yourself in spots where you can be aggressive and continue like you have the last three days.”
Saturday’s seven-birdie round was a clean one as he went bogey free. He kept it that way with a nice nine-foot par putt on No. 18 to close out the 64.
Stallings admits that the iron change wasn’t the only difference-maker in his career on the course.
“Oh, it's definitely the player,” he said when asked if the biggest change was the equipment or the player. “I mean, as much as I want to think it has to do with the equipment, it's definitely me and the comfortability being over the top of the ball and being able to go and execute under pressure.”
He may feel a bit of that in what is shaping up to be a Sunday shootout as 15 players are within seven shots of Poston’s lead.
But Stallings, who has been on the grind for seven straight weeks, is looking forward to the opportunity that presents itself at a place where he has a best finish of T5, that coming in 2017 when he finished 15-under.
“I have no idea what tomorrow holds,” Stallings said. “I know that I have some things that I can control and kind of manage expectations, understand, but I showed up here Tuesday morning and told my caddie, if we're here for anything other than to have a chance to win on Sunday then we don't need to be here.
“You know, that was kind of my mindset going in. I've played a ton of golf going into this week, and obviously had a great Sunday last week (63 at TPC River Highlands) to kind of build some momentum going in here."
And that could lead to a big decision.
There are three spots up for grabs for the upcoming Open Championship. The top three finishers within the top 10 not already exempt for the Open earn invites.
But Stallings was adamant that earning an Open spot is not on his mind.
“Couldn’t tell you, buddy; haven’t even given it a thought,” was his response to keeping his long run of tournaments going. “… Honestly, at the end of the day, I just win the tournament and not worry about what comes with it.”
Factoring into that could be his new approach to things off the course. He has had sinus surgery and back issues that have led to a new lifestyle and renewed family focus since 2015.
“I've told this story a million times,” he said. “I feel like I definitely got a second chance at my career. All the changes and everything that I made throughout my body and life and everything, that was — that had nothing to do with golf whatsoever.
“If I got a chance to play, if I got a chance to further my career on Tour, it was an added bonus, but I needed to make the change to be the husband and father that my kids and wife deserve, and to try to be a good steward of my body and take care of things I need to and golf is secondary.
“It's obviously a huge blessing and honor to be out here for what I feel like is a second go-around.”
And come Sunday, a shot at his fourth PGA Tour title.
Photos: Third Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Greyson Sigg hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire hits off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pair of honorary observers watch the green on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk to the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
The John Deere logo sits behind Denny McCarthy as he walks toward the green on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday.
ALEX GANT
Alex Smalley hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson reads the green on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Seung-Yul Noh jumps in the air at an attempt to see the green on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson hits from the fairway fringe on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Gary Francque holds up a quiet sign on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Dustin Elsbury of Burlington, Wis., rests in the grass on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Scott Stallings high-fives a fan after finishing Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He is in second place, three strokes behind leader J.T. Poston.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the green on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Anirban Lahiri, of India, hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A group of golfers walk to the green on the fourth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup, right, looks for his ball in the woods on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup takes a lateral drop after hitting his tee shot into the woods on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks along the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup catches his ball on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Lipsky hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators follow J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy signs autographs during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard hits the ball onto the green from the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Grillo is one of three players in a tie for second at 16-under.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings signs autographs during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston talks with his caddie Aaron Flener before hitting off the tee box on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings watches his approach shot fly to the 18th green during Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. That approach shot flew the green, but Stallings got up-and-down to save par.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy walks with his caddie Derek Smith after hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy reacts after hitting out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson watches his drive on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ricky Barnes and Alex Smalley walk from the 17th green to the 18th tee box during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Brandon Wu on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
James Hahn takes a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Jim Flick wears a straw hat with a collection of pins for every year he has volunteered the last nine years of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Justin Lower watches his drive on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson hits from the green-side bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Rory Sabbatini rests on his club while waiting the xxx hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators watch Justin Lower's shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday.
ALEX GANT
Martin Trainer and his caddie in the rough on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey talks with PGA Tour rules official Rich Pierson on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey and PGA Tour rules official Rich Pierson attempt a drop ball on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators sit on the hill by the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ricky Barnes hands off his putter to his caddie after the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tim Parker marks Brandon Wu's drive on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Patrick Flavin shakes hands with Bo Hoag after completing their round on the the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Andrew Putnam shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Anthony Lange, right, and his brother Carter, left, hold up bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Carter Lange collects golf balls from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Anthony Lange and his brother Carter with bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag takes a shot from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag makes his way to the scoring trailer after completing his third round at TPC Deere Run on Saturday in Silvis. Hoag shot an eight-under 63 and is three shots off J.T. Poston's lead.
ALEX GANT
Brandon Wu shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy walks off the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hands a ball to Lisa Volk of Ames who carried the standard bared sign for McCarthy and J.T. Poston on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A CBS Sports drone flies over the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
"The Postman" is engraved on J.T. Poston's 60 degree wedge during the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators sit in a hospitality structure on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nearby boaters cruise along the Rock River passing by the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators gather along the hill on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston make their way to the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads the tournament at 19-under while McCarthy is tied for second at 16-under.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy reads the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy waits to putt on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston watches his shot from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy shoots from the fairway on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston makes his way to the scoring trailer after completing his round on the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads by three shots heading into the final round.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
