JDC: Taylor uses familiarity with course to get back on track

Vaughn Taylor is no stranger around TPC Deere Run.

The 46-year-old is made his 15th start at the John Deere Classic this weekend, and began the tournament with a season-best 65 (6-under).

Taylor said the familiar surroundings aided his round, which was three strokes lower than any round since January. He has failed to place higher than tied for 48th in his last five starts, but Thursday began the path to change that.

“It’s pretty much what got me through today,” Taylor said. “I’ve been struggling a little bit physically and haven’t been putting very well, but coming into here I told myself that I know this course and how to play it — just go do it.”

And he did. Taylor, who started on the back nine, was three-under through five. He made his first bogey on 18 but bounced back with a birdie on 1 after hitting a 154-yard approach down to six feet.

“That was huge,” Taylor said. “I hate three-putting and that was a tough putt. It was nice to come back at 1. They had a new tee there that was straight into the wind today, so hit 7-iron in there. Tough pin tucked on right … so pleased to make birdie there for sure and get the momentum back.”

Taylor also birdied 5, 7 and 8 after approach shots that landed 12 feet or closer to the pin. He was 7-under at one point but bogeyed the last after missing the fairway off of the tee. The drive left caused Taylor to miss his first green in regulation of the day after being perfect through 17 holes.

“I him (my irons) pretty good,” Taylor said. “I didn’t realize I didn’t miss a green until then (the ninth). All in all, I struck it pretty well. The wind was kind of blustery and tricky at times, but I hung in there and hit some good shots.”

In his previous 14 John Deere Classic starts, Taylor has placed within the top 20 five times. He has placed sixth twice (2010, 2019), which is his highest finish.

His previous experience at the course helped, but he did mention the major bunker renovation that took place before this year’s event as something that has changed the way a few holes have to be played.

“It's a little different, but not dramatically,” Taylor said. “No. 1 is different now. I like the change there. Played with some guys last year that were driving it 30 yards from the front of the green, and that's just ridiculous. Now it's a little more (challenging) for the longer guys.

“For me it's no big deal. Just rip driver and probably have longer club in. I like that change. 2 was different for sure. Those bunkers kind of mingled in there, and that was straight into the wind today, so that was a tough tee shot. Other than that, everything is pretty right there in front of you. Nothing dramatic. Still feels like the same course.”

After posting his best score in months, Taylor doesn't plan to change anything ahead of his second round.

“No, not at all,” Taylor said. “Just going to go out and do the same thing tomorrow and have the same thoughts and keep it simple.”

