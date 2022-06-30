JDC: Taylor uses familiarity with course to get back on track

Vaughn Taylor is no stranger around TPC Deere Run.
The 46-year-old is made his 15th start at the John Deere Classic this weekend, and began the tournament with a season-best 65 (6-under).
Taylor said the familiar surroundings aided his round, which was three strokes lower than any round since January. He has failed to place higher than tied for 48th in his last five starts, but Thursday began the path to change that.
“It’s pretty much what got me through today,” Taylor said. “I’ve been struggling a little bit physically and haven’t been putting very well, but coming into here I told myself that I know this course and how to play it — just go do it.”
And he did. Taylor, who started on the back nine, was three-under through five. He made his first bogey on 18 but bounced back with a birdie on 1 after hitting a 154-yard approach down to six feet.
“That was huge,” Taylor said. “I hate three-putting and that was a tough putt. It was nice to come back at 1. They had a new tee there that was straight into the wind today, so hit 7-iron in there. Tough pin tucked on right … so pleased to make birdie there for sure and get the momentum back.”
Taylor also birdied 5, 7 and 8 after approach shots that landed 12 feet or closer to the pin. He was 7-under at one point but bogeyed the last after missing the fairway off of the tee. The drive left caused Taylor to miss his first green in regulation of the day after being perfect through 17 holes.
“I him (my irons) pretty good,” Taylor said. “I didn’t realize I didn’t miss a green until then (the ninth). All in all, I struck it pretty well. The wind was kind of blustery and tricky at times, but I hung in there and hit some good shots.”
In his previous 14 John Deere Classic starts, Taylor has placed within the top 20 five times. He has placed sixth twice (2010, 2019), which is his highest finish.
His previous experience at the course helped, but he did mention the major bunker renovation that took place before this year’s event as something that has changed the way a few holes have to be played.
“It's a little different, but not dramatically,” Taylor said. “No. 1 is different now. I like the change there. Played with some guys last year that were driving it 30 yards from the front of the green, and that's just ridiculous. Now it's a little more (challenging) for the longer guys.
“For me it's no big deal. Just rip driver and probably have longer club in. I like that change. 2 was different for sure. Those bunkers kind of mingled in there, and that was straight into the wind today, so that was a tough tee shot. Other than that, everything is pretty right there in front of you. Nothing dramatic. Still feels like the same course.”
After posting his best score in months, Taylor doesn't plan to change anything ahead of his second round.
“No, not at all,” Taylor said. “Just going to go out and do the same thing tomorrow and have the same thoughts and keep it simple.”
Photos: First Round of the John Deere Classic
Nate Lashley chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ryan Brehm tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Morgan Hoffmann tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic on Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Hoffmann is working his way back to the PGA Tour after being diagnosed with muscular dystrophy late in 2017.
Chad Ramey tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cameron Champ tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Spectators watch a group putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Derek Ernst putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Joseph Bramlett on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Derek Ernst places his ball before putting on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
J.T. Poston tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Kramer Hickok tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Cam Davis tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chesson Hadley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
DA. Points tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brice Garnett putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson puts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Scott Stallings tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Schenk tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Wesley Bryan tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Austin Cook on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bill Haas tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Taylor Moore tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sung Kang chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Thompson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sung Kang tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Taylor lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Greg Chalmers tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Van Pelt tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chase Seiffert tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Robert Garrigus tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sean O'Hair tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Robert Garrigus plays his shot on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Alex Smalley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brandon Hagy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Andrew Landry tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brian Gay hits the ball on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sam Ryder tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Joseph Bramlett tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chez Reavie chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Hardy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Vince Whaley on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Michael Thompson putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Emiliano Grillo tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nathan Petronzio tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Svensson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
A John Deere tractor model acts as the tee marker on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Fabian Gomez tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Fans walk down the fairway on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Andrew Putnam putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Hayden Buckley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Vince Whaley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Maverick McNealy tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Ben Crane tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Taylor putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nick Taylor tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brian Gay tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Derek Ernst tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Richy Werenski tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sam Ryder putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
James Hahn tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Greg Chambers chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Kelly Kraft putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Van Pelt watches his shot after teeing off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Long tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brice Garnett tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Chez Reavie tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Matt Every tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Long chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Adam Long tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Richy Werenski putts on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Sean McCarty tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Curtis Thompson tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Nate Lashley tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Brian Gay chips out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Austin Cook tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Arjun Atwal tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Rory Sabbatini tees off on the sixth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
Bo Van Pelt chips onto the green on the ninth hole during the first round of the John Deere Classic, Thursday, June 30, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
