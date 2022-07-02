JDC: Theegala catches fire after disappointing start

Sahith Theegala had a bad couple of rounds.
The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie bladed his bunker shot last Sunday on the 18th at the Travelers Championship, which cost him a chance at his first ever Tour victory.
Then, in his first-ever round at the John Deere Classic on Thursday, Theegala shot a 3-over 74.
He was tied for 122nd and looked like a longshot to make a cut that was projected to land a few strokes under par.
After bogeying the par 5 17th hole in the second round, Theegala was still 3-over through eight holes. And then it all changed.
Theegala stuck his 100-yard approach to 13 feet on No. 18 and sank the putt for birdie.
“I was really playing some sloppy golf after the first 26 holes, there was just nothing really clicking,” Theegala said. “But (caddie Carl Smith) and I were talking about how I’ve played so well, so at any moment that could change right? And then I had two great shots at 18 and put a good roll on it and then from there, I never looked back.
“I was like oh, I have a shot to make the cut. Why not try and run the table? And then I played really well on the back 9.”
Theegala went 5-under on his final nine holes of the round, birdieing Nos. 1, 2, 4, 8 and 9 to hit the cut on the dot. He was the only player to advance through to the weekend who shot a 74 in either the first or second round. Only one other player — Peter Malnati — shot as high as 73 on Thursday or Friday and still made the cut.
Theegala entered Saturday as the highest-ranked golfer remaining in the field, No. 66 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and posted his second straight 6-under 65.
Theegala looked to be in trouble on No. 17 after finding the rough with his drive and then hitting his approach into a bunker, but he hit a wild third shot that spun down the hill and left himself with a 12-foot birdie putt.
“It was a shot where if I chunked it, it would land on the downslope or if I nicked it, it would do what it did,” said Theegala, who is 12-under in his last 28 holes. “But I did not think it was going to spin that much. It almost spun off of the green which was actually pretty cool.
“That was the longest putt I made all day. If I didn’t make it there, it’s still a good round, but it would have been a little deflating for sure. It was nice to pay that one off.”
No. 17 was one of six birdies on the day for Theegala. He is known for shaping his shots, which he says fits well here at TPC Deere Run. “I don’t necessarily feel like there’s courses that don’t really suit me,” Theegala said. “I’m very optimistic about a golf course and I give myself the benefit of the doubt even if some shots don’t fit my eyes. “I would say this definitely fit my game pretty well.”
As one of the bigger names left at the JDC, a rather large crowd followed Theegala for a majority of the day — including ESPN+ as he was a featured group on the early broadcast.
“It’s been awesome, I know my family has been texting me that it’s nice to see me on a featured group so they can watch from far away,” Theegala said. “I was shocked at how many people came out today, especially early to watch."
“Even when I wasn’t playing well, I think it honestly helped me pick it up a little bit yesterday because I was definitely down at the start of our round. It’s been insane to see this type of support. I couldn’t have imagined seeing something like this.”
Theegala is seven shots outside of second place and in a tie for 30th, but he still has a few plans for tomorrow.
“I’m not really going to be in the hunt so I’ll just try to shoot something stupid low,” Theegala said. “But, not get too carried away either. I’ll keep getting after it.”
Photos: Third Round of the John Deere Classic
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Greyson Sigg hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire hits off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A pair of honorary observers watch the green on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits off the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators walk to the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
The John Deere logo sits behind Denny McCarthy as he walks toward the green on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday.
ALEX GANT
Alex Smalley hits from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson reads the green on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Seung-Yul Noh jumps in the air at an attempt to see the green on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson hits from the fairway fringe on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Gary Francque holds up a quiet sign on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Dustin Elsbury of Burlington, Wis., rests in the grass on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Scott Stallings high-fives a fan after finishing Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. He is in second place, three strokes behind leader J.T. Poston.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the green on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Anirban Lahiri, of India, hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Patton Kizzire lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Kelly Kraft hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A group of golfers walk to the green on the fourth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the fairway on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Gligic, of Canada, putts on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup, right, looks for his ball in the woods on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup takes a lateral drop after hitting his tee shot into the woods on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston walks along the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup catches his ball on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Dylan Frittelli, of South Africa, hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Chris Naegel watches his tee shot on the sixth hole during Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings hits the ball out of a bunker on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
David Lipsky hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators follow J.T. Poston and Denny McCarthy on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Curtis Thompson hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits the ball off the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy signs autographs during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard hits the ball onto the green from the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Emiliano Grillo, of Argentina, reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Grillo is one of three players in a tie for second at 16-under.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Callum Tarren, of England, hits off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings signs autographs during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston talks with his caddie Aaron Flener before hitting off the tee box on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Scott Stallings watches his approach shot fly to the 18th green during Saturday's third round of the John Deere Classic at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. That approach shot flew the green, but Stallings got up-and-down to save par.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Ryan Moore hits the ball off the fairway on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor hits out of a bunker on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston hits off the tee box on the second hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, hits the ball on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy walks with his caddie Derek Smith after hits the ball off the fairway on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Mark Hubbard putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup reacts after putting on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Matthias Schwab, of Austria, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christiaan Bezuidenhout, of South Africa, putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Hank Lebioda hits the ball on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
C.T. Pan putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Vaughn Taylor putts on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch the tee box on the sixth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston lines up his putt on the ninth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy putts on the first hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch a golfer on the fifth hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Maverick McNealy reacts after hitting out of a bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Michael Thompson watches his drive on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ricky Barnes and Alex Smalley walk from the 17th green to the 18th tee box during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Brandon Wu on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
James Hahn takes a shot on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Jim Flick wears a straw hat with a collection of pins for every year he has volunteered the last nine years of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Justin Lower watches his drive on the 15th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Michael Thompson hits from the green-side bunker on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Rory Sabbatini rests on his club while waiting the xxx hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators watch Justin Lower's shot from the rough on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic on Saturday.
ALEX GANT
Martin Trainer and his caddie in the rough on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey talks with PGA Tour rules official Rich Pierson on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey and PGA Tour rules official Rich Pierson attempt a drop ball on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators sit on the hill by the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Ricky Barnes hands off his putter to his caddie after the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tim Parker marks Brandon Wu's drive on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Patrick Flavin shakes hands with Bo Hoag after completing their round on the the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Andrew Putnam shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Anthony Lange, right, and his brother Carter, left, hold up bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Carter Lange collects golf balls from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Anthony Lange and his brother Carter with bags of golf balls they collected from wooded areas during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag takes a shot from the fairway bunker on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Tommy Gainey on the 14th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Bo Hoag makes his way to the scoring trailer after completing his third round at TPC Deere Run on Saturday in Silvis. Hoag shot an eight-under 63 and is three shots off J.T. Poston's lead.
ALEX GANT
Brandon Wu shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy walks off the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Denny McCarthy hands a ball to Lisa Volk of Ames who carried the standard bared sign for McCarthy and J.T. Poston on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Christopher Gotterup chips onto the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators watch J.T. Poston putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
A CBS Sports drone flies over the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
"The Postman" is engraved on J.T. Poston's 60 degree wedge during the John Deere Classic on Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
J.T. Poston watches his putt on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Spectators sit in a hospitality structure on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
NIKOS FRAZIER
Nearby boaters cruise along the Rock River passing by the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Spectators gather along the hill on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy and J.T. Poston make their way to the 18th fairway during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads the tournament at 19-under while McCarthy is tied for second at 16-under.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy reads the green on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy waits to putt on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston watches his shot from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy shoots from the fairway on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston putts on the 18th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy shoots from the fairway on the 17th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
J.T. Poston makes his way to the scoring trailer after completing his round on the third round of the John Deere Classic Saturday at TPC Deere Run in Silvis. Poston leads by three shots heading into the final round.
ALEX GANT
Denny McCarthy on the 16th hole during the third round of the John Deere Classic, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at TPC Deere Run in Silvis.
ALEX GANT
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!