JDC: Theegala catches fire after disappointing start

Sahith Theegala had a bad couple of rounds.

The 24-year-old PGA Tour rookie bladed his bunker shot last Sunday on the 18th at the Travelers Championship, which cost him a chance at his first ever Tour victory.

Then, in his first-ever round at the John Deere Classic on Thursday, Theegala shot a 3-over 74.

He was tied for 122nd and looked like a longshot to make a cut that was projected to land a few strokes under par.

After bogeying the par 5 17th hole in the second round, Theegala was still 3-over through eight holes. And then it all changed.

Theegala stuck his 100-yard approach to 13 feet on No. 18 and sank the putt for birdie.

“I was really playing some sloppy golf after the first 26 holes, there was just nothing really clicking,” Theegala said. “But (caddie Carl Smith) and I were talking about how I’ve played so well, so at any moment that could change right? And then I had two great shots at 18 and put a good roll on it and then from there, I never looked back.

“I was like oh, I have a shot to make the cut. Why not try and run the table? And then I played really well on the back 9.”

Theegala went 5-under on his final nine holes of the round, birdieing Nos. 1, 2, 4, 8 and 9 to hit the cut on the dot. He was the only player to advance through to the weekend who shot a 74 in either the first or second round. Only one other player — Peter Malnati — shot as high as 73 on Thursday or Friday and still made the cut.

Theegala entered Saturday as the highest-ranked golfer remaining in the field, No. 66 in the Official World Golf Rankings, and posted his second straight 6-under 65.

Theegala looked to be in trouble on No. 17 after finding the rough with his drive and then hitting his approach into a bunker, but he hit a wild third shot that spun down the hill and left himself with a 12-foot birdie putt.

“It was a shot where if I chunked it, it would land on the downslope or if I nicked it, it would do what it did,” said Theegala, who is 12-under in his last 28 holes. “But I did not think it was going to spin that much. It almost spun off of the green which was actually pretty cool.

“That was the longest putt I made all day. If I didn’t make it there, it’s still a good round, but it would have been a little deflating for sure. It was nice to pay that one off.”

No. 17 was one of six birdies on the day for Theegala. He is known for shaping his shots, which he says fits well here at TPC Deere Run.

“I don’t necessarily feel like there’s courses that don’t really suit me,” Theegala said. “I’m very optimistic about a golf course and I give myself the benefit of the doubt even if some shots don’t fit my eyes.

“I would say this definitely fit my game pretty well.”

As one of the bigger names left at the JDC, a rather large crowd followed Theegala for a majority of the day — including ESPN+ as he was a featured group on the early broadcast.

“It’s been awesome, I know my family has been texting me that it’s nice to see me on a featured group so they can watch from far away,” Theegala said. “I was shocked at how many people came out today, especially early to watch."

“Even when I wasn’t playing well, I think it honestly helped me pick it up a little bit yesterday because I was definitely down at the start of our round. It’s been insane to see this type of support. I couldn’t have imagined seeing something like this.”

Theegala is seven shots outside of second place and in a tie for 30th, but he still has a few plans for tomorrow.

“I’m not really going to be in the hunt so I’ll just try to shoot something stupid low,” Theegala said. “But, not get too carried away either. I’ll keep getting after it.”

