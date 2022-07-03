JDC: Threesome make most of opportunities at Deere Run

Early in tournament week, PGA Tour veteran, John Deere Classic board member and Iowa native Zach Johnson offered up some prophetic words.
On Tuesday, he said that there were young players in this year’s JDC field that we might not have heard of, but we will.
A number of those guys stepped to the fore in this week’s $7.1 million tour event at TPC Deere Run and made Johnson look good with his early assessment.
Recent college grad Chris Gotterup shot a final round 66 and moved up six spots to finish tied for fourth. That helped him in his quest to gain tour status in a quicker fashion. If nothing else, he drew much closer to a spot in the Korn Ferry Tour finals for accruing what FedExCup points he does earn through the season.
Illinois native Patrick Flavin also carded a final round 66 to also help improve his status on tour. His top 10 finish also earned him a spot in next week’s Barbasol Championship in Kentucky.
Monday qualifier Chris Naegel, like Gotterup and Flavin also gained a valuable week of experience playing four rounds in a PGA Tour event.
Of course, all three also cashed some nice paychecks. Gotterup banked $319,500; Flavin $179,275; and Naegel $97,803.
Nice, for sure. However, the three weren’t focusing on the Benjamins.
“Yeah, just more validation that I do belong out here,” said Gotterup, who finished his college career at the University of Oklahoma as the 2022 Nicklaus and Haskins Award winner. “And honestly, I didn't have my greatest stuff this week. Hit it amazing, but just putted pretty poorly until coming down the stretch.
“So, yeah, you pick up things along the way. Yeah, I draw on my experiences like Puerto Rico, and the last couple weeks have been really helpful to get to where I am.”
Gotterup's T4 finish was the second-best of any JDC sponsor exemption — only behind David Gossett's 2011 victory.
He was stuck in neutral on Sunday, opening with eight pars before chipping in for birdie on the par 4 ninth. After a birdie on No. 10, he logged five more pars and then closed with three straight birdies.
"I was getting frustrated," he admitted. "It's hard not to when you see everyone flying up the leaderboard and your name is sitting there and slowly drifting back. ... Honestly if I don't chip in on 9 I don't think it turns out the way this round turns out, just because I go from a par to kind of not-so-great momentum, and then chip in and get the ball rolling.
"So that was the shot of the tournament and probably my life right now."
Flavin played Sunday’s final round with Johnson and his 66 beat Johnson by eight strokes. That was just one of the things he took from the week.
“I think just how relaxed and confident I was while I was playing,” said Flavin of his big takeaway. “I think I found the right rhythm, the right zone for me to play and stay calm.
Obviously it helps when you're making a lot of putts. But yeah, obviously I was a little nervous, but I did a great job staying in each moment and, yeah I'm really proud of that.”
Naegel didn’t quite have the finish he wanted to put a bow on his incredible week that began with surviving the Monday four-spotter at Pinnacle Country Club. After opening with under-par rounds of 66, 66, 67, he closed with a 2-over 73 to finish in a tie for 16th, his best tour finish ever.
“T20 is great for sure,” Naegel said. “Obviously I’d like to finish a little better, but it’s golf and it’s kind of hard sometimes.”
Naegel said that he had some bad breaks with good drives finishing in divots in the fairway and had difficulty reading greens with the tougher pin placements. He also noted that the long week finally caught up to him.
“I was exhausted the last five or six holes,” said Naegel, who is looking at potentially another long week as he attempts to Monday qualify for the Barbasol.
“I’m just going to try to repeat this week,” said the U.S. Open qualifier. “My confidence is definitely high. On Mondays, you can play well and not get through, so it’s kind of a different mindset. You have to play more aggressive.”
Along with the new opportunities, the three might also have a little more confidence and be closer to becoming more recognizable names on tour.
“What I'm saying is the guys that are here, whether they win or not, at some point they're going to win a lot, not just this week,” Johnson said.
“You're not going to be a household name over one week. But there are kids here, whether fresh out of college or youngsters on tour, that will be playing in Cups, will be long-tenured players on the PGA Tour.”
