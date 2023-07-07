SILVIS – Cameron Young and Ludvig Aberg are new to the TPC Deere Run golf course that hosts the John Deere Classic.

It was tough to tell on Friday that each was playing the course for just the second time in a competitive situation.

Playing together, Young, last season’s PGA Tour Rookie of the Year, and Aberg, who earned Tour status by topping the inaugural PGA Tour University chase, fired matching 7-under 64s in benign morning conditions to skyrocket up the leaderboard of the 52nd annual JDC.

Young, seeking his first Tour victory, held the lead throughout the day and his 13-under par total was good for a two-shot lead over the threesome of Adam Schenk (65-66—131), Garrick Higgo (65-66—131) and Brendon Todd (66-65—131).

Ludwig (68-64—132) and sponsor exemption William Mouw (66-66—132) were another shot back at 10-under with Denny McCarthy (68-64) and Kevin Roy (69-63).

In all, 69 players (67 pros and two amateurs) made the cut that fell at 4-under, keeping the Top 65 players and ties.

Because of expected weather issues in the morning, the field will tee off both No. 1 and No. 10 tees from 9:45 a.m. until noon. The hope is still for a 5 p.m. finish in time for the Darius Rucker concert scheduled for after play near the 18th hole.

“I think I definitely drove it better yesterday,” said Young, who grabbed the first 36-hole lead of his young career. “I think I hit a few really good iron shots today, which probably helped the stats quite a bit.

“Then obviously I putted really nicely, especially early today. They felt similar. I felt like I was a little bit more in control of the driver yesterday. But all in all, very similar. I was pretty comfortable each day.”

“I think overall it was pretty steady,” said Aberg of his second tour of Deere Run. “I hit a lot of nice shots to the right spots. It was pretty stress-free, so looking forward to the weekend. It's going to be a lot of fun.”

A lot of players were having a lot of Friday fun.

Illinois native Kevin Streelman and Sepp Straka shared the low morning round, each carding 8-under 63s to top Young and Aberg by a stroke. While those low outings moved them up the leaderboard considerably, they were still in chasing roles heading into the weekend.

Jim Herman (134, T10), Yuto Katsuragawa (135, T18) and amateur Michael Thorbjornsen (136, T29) also fired 8-under 63s along with Roy.

First-round leader Jonas Blixt struggled following his opening-round 62 as he shot a 2-over 73 on Friday to settle into a huge pack at T18.

Defending champion J.T. Poston had it going early before settling for a Friday 67 that had him in that pack at 135, tied for 18th

Playing with Illinois product Nick Hardy, who carded a 2-under 69 and sits at 6-under for the tourney, the group of Young and Aberg collectively had it rolling.

They just kept each other going.

“Obviously Cameron is playing really well,” said Aberg of Young. “I just try to keep up with him. He kind of set the pace.

“When you see putts going in from all over the place, it's a lot of fun. You get excited. I was able to make a few myself, so it made it a little bit easier.”

Young carded eight birdies that offset his lone bogey on the par-4 fifth hole. He capped his round with a nice birdie on No. 9 when he made a five-foot putt.

“I was aiming nowhere near there,” quipped Young. “Ludvig came up and said ‘hey, nice shot.’”

Aberg also had an eight-birdie, one-bogey round. His lone blemish came on the 15th that came after he opened with birdies on 10, 13 and 14.

Opening on No. 10, he had concerns regarding the direction his round was taking after just a couple of shots.

“I chipped in on the first hole; that was fun,” he said. “Airmailed the green on 10 with a wedge, and I wasn't too happy, but I ended up chipping in. So that was nice to get off to a hot start.”

By the end, though, it was Young in the best position. He said he was both thinking about the potential of his first PGA Tour victory and knowing that he needed to maintain the process to get to that point.

“I feel like thinking about winning is not, like — I feel like you can be thinking about it without it being a bad thing,” said Young. “I think everybody came here this week to win a golf tournament, and in that way you're all thinking about it right off the bat.

“Obviously I'm in a better position than you find yourself most weeks to do that, but that just really means I'm kind of accomplishing my goals thus far this week and doing my job well. So that's all I can try to keep doing.”