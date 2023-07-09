SILVIS – After opening the week not feeling great health-wise, Illinois native Nick Hardy saw his golf game be really healthy on Sunday.

The Northbrook native fired a 6-under 65 in a round that included eight birdies to offset a pair of bogeys, including a finishing 5 on the par-4 18th at TPC Deere Run.

“I’m definitely happy with my Sunday,” said Hardy after signing autographs following his round. “I played really well today; I played pretty well all week.”

Hardy’s 6-under round was one of the best of the day early on, and it helped him move up 26 spots on the leaderboard for a T21 finish that was worth $84,138.

He also picked up 39 valuable FedEx Cup points to add to his total that had him starting the week 46th.

The 27-year-old’s week didn’t get off to a great start and altered his pre-tourney prep a bit.

“I actually felt a little under the weather all week,” said Hardy, who teamed with Davis Riley to win this year’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans team event. “Given the circumstances of how I felt, I was proud of my performance.”

His Sunday 65, was a nice bounce-back after Saturday’s 1-under 70 that included a double bogey on the par-3 third hole. He only had four birdies on Saturday.

“Just came out with an aggressiveness and aggressive approach that I was just going to go out and get it today,” he said. “… I got some putts to go in and made a couple nice birdies to start the round. Had a lot of opportunities to build in the middle of the round at 5, 6 and 7 that didn’t go in, but I knew that if I kept putting pressure on the hole that some of those would start going in.”

They did on the back side when he had five under-par holes that offset bogeys on 13 and 18. He just missed an eagle on 14 when his drive landed on the fringe just 10 feet from the hole.

“It was a good solid round,” he said.

And the fact that it came in his native state was even better.

“Another good John Deere Event,” he said with a smile. “I’ve been here four times now and played four weekends.”

This was his best finish as he continued his succession of improvement with finishes of T55 in 2017, T43 in 2018 and T30 last year.

“I feel like I’m going to contend one of these years; I wasn't a true contender this week,” he said. “I hope to put myself in position on Saturdays and Sundays; this is my favorite event, non-major, on Tour for sure.”