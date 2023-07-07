SILVIS — With a late Birdie, 2012 John Deere Classic champ Zach Johnson had just enough to make the cut at the 2023 event at TPC Deere Run.

But it took a six-foot par-saving putt on No. 18 to secure him a weekend spot.

And some extra work.

“Yeah, today was more solid. Much more solid,” said Johnson. “I put a lot of great work in after my round yesterday on the range. Actually, I think the director of golf/head pro here might have helped me with some golf club maneuvering that was really good. I'm not suggesting that's why, but I'm just saying it really helped. Thank you, Mitch.”

That shoutout went to Mitch VanZuiden a former assistant pro at Deere Run, who now has his hands in a lot of the Deere Run operations as director of building maintenance and outside operations.

Those adjustments to Johnson’s clubs paid off, though, as Johnson made his 16th straight JDC cut.

“I felt more confident on the greens,” he said. “I made some –shoot, man, I could have shot really low today. I missed so many putts and burned so many edges. Lipped out three or four times as well.”

Johnson birdied the par-5 17th hole to card a 5-under 66 and make the cut on the nose with a 138 total. His round included a bogey on No. 3 as part of a 3-under 32 on his outward nine.

In the same group, Matt Kuchar (69-69—138) made a birdie on No. 18 to get to 4-under and punch his ticket to weekend play.

While Johnson made the cut, five former champs failed to survive the 36-hole cut that pared the field to 69 players for weekend play.

2016 champ Ryan Moore (69-70—139, T70), 2018 champ Michael Kim (71-69—140, T88), 2019 champ Dylan Frittelli (71-71—142, T113), 2007 champ Jonathan Byrd (69-75—144, T126) and 2005 champ Sean O’Hair (74-75—149, T148) all called it a week.

Among the notables missing weekend play were Joel Dahmen (68-71—139, T70) and Adam Hadwin (70-73—143, T122).

Along with Michael Thorbjornsen (73-63—136, T29), fellow amateur and sponsor exemption Gordon Sargent (70-67—137, T45) both made the cut. It is the first time since 2017 – Maverick McNealy and Nick Hardy – that two amateurs made the 36-hole cut.