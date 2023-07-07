SILVIS – Former John Deere Classic champion Lucas Glover and defending champ JT Poston put their course knowledge to good use on Friday.

Knowing what it takes to win around the TPC Deere Run layout, both set up themselves for a weekend run with stellar Friday outings.

Glover carded a 6-under 65 and moved into the Top 10 on Friday. Poston followed Thursday’s scrambling 68 with a 4-under 67 and is in the Top 20 heading into the weekend.

“You always feel good driving into a place where you've had success, whether it was a win or a good finish or just a good feeling,” said Glover the 2021 JDC champ. “So love the course and always loved coming here, so nice to play well.”

Despite a late bogey that countered seven birdies, Glover was happy with his round knowing that he took advantage of nearly ideal conditions on a cool, windless morning.

“Yeah, it was pretty perfect,” said Glover. “The golf course is in perfect shape, and then when you get pretty calm conditions on a perfectly manicured course with somewhat soft greens, the scores are going to be low, and that's what we're seeing. … Yeah, the golf course is perfect. The greens are perfect. They're receptive. The scores are always going to be low when you have that.”

Poston, who admitted it was tough going wire-to-wire with the lead last year, must have felt pretty comfortable where he was after Thursday’s 3-under 68. He opened Friday’s round o the back nine with four birdies and added another on No. 2. A bogey at No. 8 was his lone blemish.

A nice four-foot par save on No, 9 had Glover content with his round that looked about as easy as it was.

“Yesterday was a hard 2-under,” he said of Thursday’s afternoon opener. “Today was one of those, when I get back and reflect on it, it will be as high as I could have shot. I misread a short one on 17 for birdie on that one and then a pretty silly bogey on 7.

“As difficult a 69 yesterday, it was equally as easy a 65 today. That would be how I would describe it.”

Of course it rained: It seems as if it wouldn’t be a John Deere Classic without at least a few raindrops.

After an absolutely gorgeous start to the day, clouds rolled in over the Silvis facility by mid afternoon and rain began to fall just after 4 p.m. Rains lasted until just after 5 p.m.

Ready to travel? It was announced Friday that organizers of next week’s Genesis Scottish Open decided to give an exemption to this week’s JDC winner, if that person is not already entered into the split field of DP World Tour and PGA Tour players.

That was a change in the makeup of next week's field at The Renaissance Club in North Berwick, Scotland.

Several players are in position to take advantage of the exemption entering the weekend at TPC Deere Run. They include William Mouw, who finished No. 6 in the PGA Tour University rankings and is competing on a sponsor exemption; Akshay Bhatia, who is a Special Temporary Member of the Tour; and Lucas Glover, the 2009 U.S. Open champion and 2021 JDC champ.

Others in contention at the JDC who are not yet exempt for the Genesis Scottish Open include Jonas Blixt, Grayson Murray, Peter Kuest, Yuto Kasuragawa and Troy Merritt.

Sweden’s Ludvig Aberg, the top player in PGA Tour University’s Class of 2023, was previously granted a sponsor exemption into the Genesis Scottish Open.

Ready to win: William Mouw got into this week’s John Deere Classic via a sponsor exemption and he appears as if he is ready to take full advantage of his opportunity.

Mouw, a three-time All-American at Pepperdine University, opened the JDC with back-to-back 66s and heads into the weekend in an enviable position at 10-under, just three strokes behind leader Cameron Young.

Mouw, whose father played professional golf, didn’t seem surprised by his position on the leaderboard or daunted by the potential of the weekend.

“I came prepared this week,” said Mouw. “My game has been feeling great, and I knew with the good game plan I could play well.”

Mouw said that being on a sponsor exemption from tournament director Andrew Lehman created a chance to free-wheel it a bit and stick to his gameplan.

“Just hit good shots to my targets and have fun,” he said of this week's main goals. “I'm happy to be here. I'm on a sponsor exemption. There's no pressure. I'm not supposed to be here. … Just happy to be here.”

As of now, Mouw said that he doesn’t have any other exemptions lined up and his plan is to return to the Korn Ferry Tour after this weekend if that’s how things play out.

“That's the goal to keep playing well,” he said. “… I'm just going to keep playing my game, and we'll talk it over with a few of my friends and family and agent and see what we can do.”

Plenty of low rounds: Low scores were the name of the game on Friday at Deere Run as four players carded rounds of 8-under 63 to lead the scoring barrage.

Among those was a 63 by recent college graduate Michael Thorbjornsen. The second-ranked amateur in the Amateur World Golf Rankings made a nice comeback from Thursday’s 2-over 73. The sponsor exemption not only made the cut, but also set a tournament record for low round by an amateur.

Also shooting Thursday 63s were Kevin Roy (69-63—132, T5), Kevin Streelman (71-63—134, T10), Yuto Katsuragawa (72-63—135, T18) and Sepp Straka (73-63—136, T29).

Streelman said he had “an emergency putting green session” at 7 p.m. Thursday that helped figure out some things with his head position.

That resulted in a clean card that included eight birdies and 95 feet, 8 inches of made putts – over 30 feet more than Thursday.

“… All of a sudden it was just rolling today,” he said of his putts. “It’s always something small and I knew something was off.”

That improved putting combined with better iron play allow him to turn 15 of 18 greens into regulation into the day’s best round that included 23 putts on his 15 greens in regulation.

“I was proud of that round, to be able to keep that together,” he added. “Bogey-free on the PGA Tour is always good. With eight birdies, it kind of gets me back in it.”

How it played: Even with wet weather conditions in the afternoon, TPC Deere Run played a little bit easier on Friday than it did on Saturday with the 155 posted rounds averaging 69.335 strokes.

There were 671 birdies as opposed to 356 bogeys, 24 doubles and one triple.

No. 9 played the toughest, averaging 4.187 strokes and the par-5 second was the easiest (4.426).

There were 106 under-par rounds and 16 others at even-par 71.

Bunker shots: Adam Schenk and Mouw are the only players bogey-free through 36 holes. … Garrick Higgo (T2/-11), who sits No. 84 in the FedExCup Playoffs and Eligibility Points List, hits his first 29 greens in regulation, his longest consecutive streak on Tour and one shy of the record (since 2003) at the John Deere Classic (30/2009/D.J. Trahan). … For the fifth time on Tour and second time in the last two weeks, Denny McCarthy (T5/-10) carded 10 birdies in a round. He also did that in round 1 at the Travelers Championship when he shot 60. … There have been six 36-hole leaders to go on and win the JDC since the tournament moved to TPC Deere Run in 2000. The last of those was J.T. Poston last year when he led wire-to-wire. … Scott Piercy withdrew during the second round with a back injury.